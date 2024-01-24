Celebrities are a safe bet for the Super Bowl

Hey everyone, this is Sabrina Sanchez, creative editor at Campaign US, working hard to track all the Super Bowl ads coming out in the next few weeks. If you have a release date to share, please email me. But first…

New in Campaign US this week:

Huge names Lisa De Bonis CEO

MEL hires strategy, creative and client services leaders

Häagen-Dazs returns to BBH after nearly 30 years

Qdoba reveals Leo Burnett as creative agency of record

Colgate-Palmolive hands new global creative role to Yves Briantais

VML reveals global creative leadership

Countdown to Super Bowl kickoff:

Foundation to Combat Antisemitism to advertise during Super Bowl LVIII

Tums, DraftKings collab ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

UPDATED: Watch all the Super Bowl LVIII teasers

Editor’s Pick

Just briefly: BLK, Match Group’s dating and lifestyle app for the Black community, released a campaign on Wednesday encouraging Black women to be their full selves.

Behind the scenes: Created by Arxna in collaboration with BLK’s in-house marketing team, New Year, Real You: #RealNotPerfect encourages Black women to be themselves across every area of their lives, including dating, community, education and career.

The campaign, which includes a two minute hero video and four shorter video segments, depicts Black women, each in different stages of life, discussing the challenges they faced in being themselves in 2023. They explain how they will better express themselves in 2024 and how BLK helps them do that.

Unveiled on BLK's social media platforms throughout January, the videos aim to engage BLK’s female community and encourage them to take the #RealNotPerfect pledge as a commitment to be bold and unapologetic. To date, more than 8,000 people have signed.

The message: Just ahead of Black History Month, the campaign effectively illustrates that Black people need safe spaces. By passing the mic to Black women to tell their own stories, the campaign empowers them to be themselves while also being voices for change.

Hot Topic

It’s that time! Super Bowl teasers are coming out — but so far, there aren’t many surprises.

One trend that has remained this year: Celebrities are back in town. Kris Jenner is set to appear in Oreo’s Super Bowl ad, while Pringles will feature Chris Pratt. Meanwhile, M&M’s tapped NFL Hall of Fame legends Dan Marino, Terrell Owens and Bruce Smith, and Popeyes will star Ken Jeong in its Big Game ad — along with his dog.

The trend is consistent with years past, as celebrity appearances — and dogs — have steadily increased in Big Game ads. Since 2015, celebrity cameos in Super Bowl ads have nearly tripled, despite the already sizable price tag on Big Game media buys.

This is due, in part, to the desire to avert risk and the pressure to get a return on investment, Campaign US’ Bailey Calfee reports. A 30-second Super Bowl ad cost approximately $675,000 in 1989, equivalent to about $1.7 million today. This year, that price tag has skyrocketed to $7 million.

Celebrities and pets are safe territory for brands shelling out a massive investment and looking to connect with a huge audience. Marketers say that a star-studded spot has a better chance of getting approved for such a large stage. But some say brands are relying too heavily on celebrity as the whole idea at the expense of storytelling and craft.

With the Super Bowl as the biggest creative stage in the world for brands, does playing it safe by relying on celebrity lead to ideas that fall short creatively? Can advertisers truly be creative when there is so much pressure to get it right? Email us and we may include your response in the next newsletter.

What we’re reading