Celebrate the Campaign US BIG Awards on December 1 in NYC

Campaign US is excited to honor the winners of the 2021 BIG Awards at our first in-person event since early 2020.

Join us on Wednesday, December 1, from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. at the Fishbowl in the Dream Hotel in Midtown, New York City, to honor the winners of the Campaign US BIG Awards.

The awards, which celebrate excellence in creativity, were judged by a group of rising talent in the advertising and marketing industry, led by a group of senior mentors.

Judging groups met virtually in September to debate and discuss the work, adding a fresh eye and diverse perspective to the many creative awards programs in our industry.

The judges were featured in Campaign US’ Meet the Next Generation feature story last month.

Join us to celebrate the BIG Award winners and meet this amazing group of jurors at our NYC event!

Interested in partnering with Campaign US on the Campaign BIG Awards celebration? Contact rachel.barash@haymarketmedia.com.