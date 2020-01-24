Celeb couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend depict 'young luxury' in Genesis spot

Celeb couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, tapped for embodying "young luxury," are the centerpiece of a new brand campaign and first-ever Super Bowl commercial for automaker Genesis.

The pair will introduce the Genesis GV80 SUV in a spot that will air during the second quarter of the Super Bowl.

A teaser campaign shows the couple shocking the old-guard at a party. In one execution, Teigen mistakenly causes a tower of chilled oysters to spill to the floor. She quickly blames her singer husband for the mishap, and he graciously lets her.

Legend also stands by, bemused, as Teigen tweaks the party host for boasting about the Arctic-sourced ice sculpture. Eating crackers from her clutch, she quips, "I had these crackers brought in from my purse, so whoop-de-doo."

The teasers are headlined, "Old Luxury Gets a Wake-up Call." The Genesis Super Bowl spot itself will give stuffy, old-fashioned luxury its official going-away party.

"Genesis is the youngest luxury automotive brand, why not act our age and have a little fun?" stated Mark Del Rosso, the chief executive officer for Genesis Motor North America in an announcement. The spot will preview during "Entertainment Tonight" Tuesday.

Genesis is the luxury nameplate from Hyundai Motor Group that launched in 2015. The agency of record is INNOCEAN USA, Huntington Beach, Calif., which also handles advertising for the parent company.

"We all believed that John and Chrissy best represent the kind of pure honesty and approachability that old luxury never had," stated Bob Rayburn, INNOCEAN USA’s executive creative director. "They stand as a symbol for keeping it real."

Teigen, a model with a big Twitter following, had already taken to social media last week to promote the campaign.

"Most luxury advertising acts like, once your income reaches a certain level, your sense of humor gets surgically removed," continued Rayburn. "As a vibrant young luxury brand, Genesis wanted to take a more humorous approach, John and Chrissy embody that flawlessly."