CDC plays up travel FOMO while encouraging Gen Z, millennial vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is employing a strategy that plays up one feeling the Generation Z and Millennial crowd hates most: FOMO, as in “fear of missing out.”

The vaccination campaign, which launched in October, focuses on the consequences of trying to travel without getting vaccinated.

The federal agency hired Sensis, an advertising agency based in Atlanta and Los Angeles, to develop a vaccination campaign aimed at those age groups in 19 cities around the U.S., with a particular focus on the Black population.

The CDC invested in the campaign because 58.4% of adults ages 18 to 24 and 62.7% of adults ages 25 to 39 have been fully vaccinated, according to the agency’s data. Meanwhile, 88% of U.S. residents age 65 and up have been fully vaccinated.

The vaccination rate of the Black population, at 51%, trails the vaccination rates of the white, Hispanic and Asian populations, according to Kaiser Family Foundation data.

To reach the target audiences, Sensis tried to “present the information in a way that was not telling folks what to do but was providing information so the individuals were able to make a decision for themselves,” said Robyn Loube, VP at the agency.

That’s because Sensis conducted research and found that people in those demographics “wanted a choice. They didn’t want to be told to do something,” Loube said.

The agency also focused on content on younger generations’ preferred social media platforms: TikTok and Instagram.

For the travel messaging, the idea was that “any activity you do is only a shot away. Going to the movies with your friends, flying to a festival,” Loube explained. The idea was “playing off of FOMO and not wanting to miss out on what your friends are doing.”

A TikTok video features a woman looking out what appears to be a window on a train, but the camera zooms out to reveal that she is actually just sitting next to a television covered with a drape.

The text in the video states: “Many travel destinations require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter. Don’t let the trip of a lifetime pass you by. COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and free. Your awesome trip is just a shot away. Visit vaccines.gov today. Link in bio. “#TravelVaxxed.”

Another travel-focused TikTok post shows a woman who appears to be staring at clouds outside the window of a plane, but then it’s revealed that she is actually just looking into a washing machine. “#DYK that many countries require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter?” reads a message in the video.

Sensis also produced a travel vaccination campaign for the CDC encouraging people to “rely on what works.”

“I rely on seat belts to protect me, whether I’m sitting in traffic or on a road trip,” says the narrator in a video. “I rely on condoms to protect my partner and me.” The video then shows a Black man who was vaccinated while a narrator says, “Keep relying on what works. Before you travel this holiday season, visit Vaccines.gov for more info and to book a Covid-19 shot.”

The video has received more than 37,000 views on YouTube.

“We have exceeded not only government benchmarks but industry benchmarks. The sentiment has all been largely positive,” said Loube.

The campaign’s target markets are Atlanta; Baltimore; Birmingham, Alabama; Charlotte; Chicago; Dallas; Detroit; Houston; Indianapolis; Los Angeles; Memphis; Miami; Nashville; New Orleans; New York; Philadelphia; Phoenix; St. Louis; and Washington, DC.

To evaluate the effectiveness of the campaign, Sensis will examine how much the vaccination numbers among those age groups increases in those markets.

In terms of the web traffic to Vaccines.gov, “the numbers are increasing rapidly and not decreasing, so I think there is definitely a group left to be targeted,” said Loube.

The agency also hopes to develop a campaign aimed at people planning to travel for spring break next year, Loube said.

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.