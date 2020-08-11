CDC highlights warning signs of pregnancy or postpartum complications

by Alison Kanski Added 18 hours ago

The Hear Her campaign urges friends and partners to listen to women’s health concerns during and after pregnancy.

Hear Her, a campaign from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is raising awareness for pregnancy and postpartum complications.

According to the CDC, 700 women die annually due to complications from pregnancy. The Hear Her campaign is spreading awareness of the warning signs of these complications, which can occur up to one year after delivery.

The campaign highlights warning signs like constant headache, vision changes, swelling in the face and chest tightness that could lead to complications or death. It also emphasizes that a woman’s partner, friends and doctor should be aware of these symptoms and listen to the woman’s concerns.

Hear Her also gathered stories from women who suffered from these complications. Many of these women experienced unusual pain or other symptoms during pregnancy that friends or doctors brushed off as normal.

These women were lucky enough to keep pushing for their treatment or to find an advocate for them and were able to get their conditions treated, but not every woman has that.

Pregnancy and postpartum complications can range from preeclampsia to extremely high blood pressure to an abscess. 

“There’s no little questions when it comes to your own care,” one woman said in the campaign videos.

The campaign provides resources for pregnant women, their partners, friends and family and their healthcare providers. 

Partners, friends and family are encouraged to know urgent maternal signs. They should also encourage their partner or friend to seek care if something doesn’t feel right and accompany her to the doctor or take notes during the appointment, if needed. 

Hear Her also provides a conversation guide to help women describe their symptoms to healthcare providers and questions they should ask to get the proper care like, “What could these symptoms mean?” or “Is there a test I can have to rule out a serious problem?”

The campaign was developed by the CDC in partnership with Merck’s maternal health effort, Merck for Mothers.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com.

Tags

Subscribe today for just $89 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS