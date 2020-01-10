Caulipower CEO claps back at Twitter trolls in fun way

Gail Becker, founder and CEO at Caulipower, is pushing back against haters in a unique rendition of "Celebrities read mean tweets."

The popular Jimmy Kimmel segment features different celebs reading - and laughing at - mean tweets about themselves (which, of course, there are plenty).

Becker, who founded Caulipower in 2017, decided to perform her own rendition of the skit, standing in for cauliflower, which has had no one to defend it against vicious Twitter trolls-until now.

"Pizza. Pizza is beauty. ??? *except cauliflower, that can f*** off," reads one hilariously over-the-top tweet, prompting Becker to reassure the poor veggie that it’s beautiful to her.

Other tweets accuse cauliflower pizza crust of being invented by Satanic worshippers (which Becker neither confirmed nor denied), and another which states that cauliflower is a decoration, not a food.

In short, it may seem as if Becker has her work cut out for her in convincing people that cauliflower crust pizza and other veggie-based products are pretty good and good for you - but the reality is that the team actually had to work quite hard to find folks who really hated cauliflower with a passion.

"There’s no reason why pizza has to be bad for you," said Stuart Smith, Caulipower chief marketing and growth officer.

"The conversation online is 99 percent positive, it’s really the die-hard cheese and meat pizza eaters that pray to god to keep cauliflower away from their pizza that were negative," Smith added.

Caulipower itself grew from $5 million in revenue in 2017 to more than $95 million in 2019, showcasing the demand for the product, despite its alleged devilish origins.