Casio's G-SHOCK unveils first female-focused docu-series

G-SHOCK’s in the grips of a brand awakening.

The Casio name has launched its first female-focused campaign, 24 Hours of Toughness, featuring three leading women in different industries who smash the convention of a typical nine to five working day.

The docu-style series kicks off with Emily Oberg, renowned art director and fashion designer.

"I’ve always admired G-SHOCK for its marriage of function and style," said Emily Oberg, founder of Sporty & Rich. "As someone who doesn’t operate within the traditional nine to five, I find a lot of inspiration in items that add toughness to fashion to stand the test of time."

The first of three videos to be released dives into Emily’s schedule by following her creative process over the course of 24 hours.

"Today’s leaders thrive outside the boundaries of the traditional definitions of time," said David Johnson, vice president of Casio's Timepiece Division.

"That’s why we’re excited to kick-off our brand new campaign with Emily Oberg, who embodies our brand ethos of absolute toughness by successfully blazing her own trail everyday."