Carter’s launches its first multicultural campaign

Carter’s has launched its first multicultural campaign to celebrate society’s gradual reopening.

Created by LA-based, Black-owned agency of record Quantasy, “Fun is back in style” depicts a school-age Black girl getting all dressed up to reunite with her family.

In the spot, the child looks excitedly from a second-floor window at her family and friends getting back together. She tries on two outfits before choosing the perfect one and racing out to join in on the fun — and, most importantly, get a long-awaited hug from her grandpa.

The campaign nods to reunions between friends and family that have not been able to see each other during the pandemic, an issue Will Campbell, CEO at Quantasy, said has deeply impacted the Black community in particular.

“As things are starting to open up, there’s excitement about being around your loved ones again, and that moment, particularly in the multicultural community, is super important, given how community-driven we are,” he said. “Particularly in Black communities, there’s a sense of style and creative expression that’s top of mind [during those moments], so we wanted to bring that to life.”

The campaign follows the Carters’ launch of a diversity and inclusion steering committee in 2020 as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

It also aims to show that in multicultural communities, the saying ‘it takes a village’ really hits home, said Jennifer Lee-Harrison, VP of demand generation at Carter’s.

“We wanted to make sure that was reflected in this spot,” she said.

The campaign will run on television and social media platforms through the fall into the holidays, with other versions of the hero spot debuting as the seasons change.