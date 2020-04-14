Carter's in-house team launches creative about making memories at home

Children’s apparel marketer Carter’s Inc. has launched a campaign – developed and edited by the company’s in-house creative team – that focuses on the importance of embracing time at home with family and friends amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video series, "Stay Home & Make Memories," features all Carter’s families spending time with their loved ones. Carter’s Inc, which is the parent to OshKosh B’gosh and Skip Hop, is focused on telling its community that everyone is in the fight against coronavirus together.

In addition to the video, which is set to an adapted version of an iconic children’s song that was written and performed by Carter’s families, the company is donating $1 million in products to families affected by COVID-19 through its partnership with non-profit Delivering Good.

Due to social distancing guidelines, Carter’s has also shifted its social media and email content to focus more on activities that parents and families can do at home.