Carter’s brings kids holiday cheer with virtual Santa Cameos

Like everything else this year, Christmas 2020 will be very different.

Whether families are unable to get together or afford the holiday gifts they’d planned for, holiday cheer will be tampered by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

But Christmas isn’t canceled, and children’s clothing brand Carter’s, which owns brands including Oshkosh B’gosh, wants to keep the magic alive for kids all over the country who look forward to Santa’s visit every year. To do that, the company teamed up with celebrity video app Cameo to recreate the family favorite Santa photo opp virtually.

Carter’s will give away 1,500 free virtual visits from Santa himself, which families can book through Cameo at their convenience. Cameo typically charges consumers directly via virtual messages from their celebrity of choice. Participants can enter online through a sweepstakes through October 30.

“We know the holiday season will look different this year, and we want to help bring the magic of the holidays to families in ways that spark joy while also helping parents check one more thing off the list early,” said Jeff Jenkins, EVP of global marketing at Carter’s, in an email.

The program, called From Santa, With Love, is the brand's first experience using the Cameo platform. But the company has been leaning into digital and activations and virtual events since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in March.

Over the summer, for example, Carter’s hosted its first-ever virtual baby shower for 100 expecting moms. And its Oshkosh brand launched Camp Oshkosh this summer, which offered virtual activities from sidewalk chalk to DIY pinatas to keep kids entertained at home.

The holiday program is a natural extension of Carter’s virtual program series, Jenkins said.

As the world becomes increasingly digital, brands need to recreate their typical marketing calendars and come up with out-of-the-box ways to engage audiences and keep traditions alive online.

“We saw an opportunity to deliver that experience directly through Cameo’s video platform,” Jenkins said.

From Santa, With Love will be supported by a full-funnel media campaign that includes organic and paid social, email marketing and a microsite.

“This sweepstakes is one way we are showing families we have their backs, during the holidays and beyond,” Jenkins said.