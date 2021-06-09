Carolyn Everson is leaving Facebook

The VP of global business posted on Facebook on Wednesday sharing the news that she has resigned from the company, adding that she is “very much looking forward to starting a new chapter.” It’s not yet clear what her next gig is.

“We wish Carolyn the best as she moves into a new chapter. We are grateful for her contributions,” a Facebook spokesperson said in an email.

Everson was the top global advertising exec at Facebook, overseeing the juggernaut’s relationships with brands and agencies who spend millions of dollars with the platform annually. She’s been the face of the company for brands since taking on the role.

Nicola Mendelsohn, who heads up Facebook’s global business group in EMEA and has been with the company for eight years, will take over responsibilities for Everson’s role on an interim basis.

Everson’s departure follows that of Facebook chief revenue officer David Fischer, who said in March that he will leave the company by the end of the year.

Everson has played an integral role in smoothing over the many road bumps advertisers have faced with Facebook over the years. From a global advertiser boycott last summer during the Black Lives Matter movement, to ongoing issues with brand safety, election integrity and hate speech, Facebook often plays a conciliatory role with advertisers who rely on its platform to reach their audiences.

Facebook is one of the world’s largest advertising sellers alongside Google, and is expected to make up nearly a quarter of the global ad market this year.