CarMax pays ode to curbs in spot to intro its contactless pickup service

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, curbs were probably the last things on anyone’s mind. But now, curbs are having their moment.

CarMax shines a light on that concept in its new ad from The Martin Agency that launches its new contactless car buying service.

"From restaurants, to your veterinarian, to CarMax. With contactless CarMax Curbside, you can shop online, then complete the purchase with socially distanced curbside pickup at CarMax or opt to have it delivered right to yours. Because that’s the way it should be," the narrator says in the spot.

The Martin Agency teamed up with production company Prettybird for the campaign, as well as Director/Cinematographer Max Malkin, known for his beautiful commercials for the likes of Nike, Coca-Cola, Adidas and Apple.

In addition to explaining CarMax’s new curbside pickup or home delivery experience, the ad seeks to reiterate that safety is the top priority for everyone right now.

Carmax also plans on launching social media videos as part of the campaign that will highlight fun ways to "get out" and have adventures while in vehicles.