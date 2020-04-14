CarMax helps Americans stay connected while social distancing in new campaign

In the era of social distancing, cars have served as refuges for those who need to leave home but want to remain as isolated as possible.

For the time being, buses, trains, planes and even walking around are all risky forms of transportation, whereas cars offer a much greater deal of protection against COVID-19.

At a minimum, having access to a car makes for a great socially distanced birthday.

To that end, CarMax has offered up help for those looking to buy a vehicle during these difficult times.

Initiatives taken by the company include online shopping with socially distanced curbside pickup, 90-day limited warranty extensions for increased peace of mind, and payment assistance for CarMax Auto Finance customers that may be struggling to make payments.