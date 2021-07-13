CarMax goes head to head with Usain Bolt in a live race

Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt is known as the fastest man alive — he once ran an 800-meter dash in just two minutes and 10 seconds. But can he beat CarMax’s speedy online appraisals?

CarMax decided to put Bolt’s speed cred to the test on Tuesday during a live race that aired on Bolt’s Facebook page. The sprinter was challenged to race the 800-meter at his home track in Jamaica while a CarMax customer submitted their online appraisal offer, a process that clocks in at two minutes.

Bolt, who retired in 2017, took the race seriously, practicing in Jamaica before the big day. The race was close, but Bolt finished at 2:40, just three seconds behind the CarMax customer, who got her instant offer in two minutes and 37 seconds.

The campaign, created by The Martin Agency, “aligned perfectly” with CarMax’s vision to promote its new appraisal offering in an innovative way, Sarah Lane, CarMax VP, marketing strategy, told Campaign US.

“We were excited to leverage Facebook Live because [Bolt] has got a tremendously large following there,” she said. “We're always looking for non-traditional ways to bring these messages to life in a unique, playful way. It's going to catch people's attention more than the traditional way of conveying the message would.”

Fans can also get in on the action when they submit their car for a CarMax online appraisal offer. People can have a chance to win Usain Bolt x CarMax merch, including a pair of custom signed Puma shoes, when they post their offer and a photo of their car on social media. Participants should tag @CarMax alongside the hashtags #UsainlyFastOffers and #Sweepstakes through July 31.

Lane hopes that Bolt’s race will bring more awareness to CarMax’s online appraisals.

“We want to be known not just as the biggest place to sell your car, but the most convenient, fastest, online place to do that,” she said. “Our goal is to get as many people interested in trying the tool as possible.”















