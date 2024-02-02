Carl Weathers dies at 76; FanDuel to adjust Super Bowl plans

Carl Weathers, NFL linebacker and actor who starred in the first four Rocky films, died on Thursday at 76.

Weathers was slated to star in FanDuel’s Super Bowl LVIII commercial, in which NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski attempts to make a field goal on live TV before kick off at the Feb. 11 championship game.

The ad, called Kick of Destiny 2 was created by Wieden + Kennedy and follows on last year’s Super Bowl ad from FanDuel that followed the same concept.

In two commercials released on Jan. 26, Weathers played the role of Gronkowski’s trainer, helping him master his kick following a miss in last year’s Big Game ad.

This year’s ad, set to run in the second quarter, would reveal the outcome of the kick – whether Gronkowski missed or made it. Ahead of the game, FanDuel has encouraged fans to bet on the outcome.

In light of Weather’s passing, FanDuel said it expects to adjust its Super Bowl plans.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Carl Weathers. Throughout his life, Carl was an iconic talent who had a profound impact on the people he worked with on and off the screen,” FanDuel said in an emailed statement to Campaign US. “FanDuel was fortunate to have had an opportunity to work with him during our Super Bowl campaign. We are adjusting our campaign accordingly out of respect for the family during their time of grief."

It’s not yet clear how FanDuel plans to adjust the campaign. Wieden + Kennedy did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication.

As of Friday evening, FanDuel’s teaser spots featuring Weathers are still up on its YouTube page.

Fans have spent the last few hours commenting on the videos expressing their condolences.

According to a family statement, Weathers passed peacefully in his sleep on Thursday night. A cause of death was not shared.

Beyond his appearance in FanDuel’s teaser commercials, Weather's most notable acting roles were the character Apollo Creed in the first four Rocky movies, as well as Greef Karga in The Mandalorian. He also appeared on Chicago Justice and Chicago P.D.

Weathers was a linebacker for the Oakland Raiders from 1970 to 1971, and later briefly played in the Canadian Football League.