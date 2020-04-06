Caregivers took many of the photos seen in Providence healthcare's pandemic PSA

by Elaine Underwood Added 6 hours ago

The MullenLowe LA spot, which will appear across seven Western states, shows healthcare workers from inside the hospitals.

A Providence healthcare hospital in Washington State admitted the first official COVID-19 patient, who’d returned from China, back on January 19. 

This week, as hospitals across its system in seven Western states are coping with the pandemic, Providence is rolling out a 60-second PSA that honors caregivers while reminding people to stay home.

"This isn’t going anywhere if you go everywhere," states the ad. The 60-second black-and-white spot, introduced as a "message from our 120,000 caregivers," was shot by the caregivers themselves from inside its hospitals, along with two photojournalists. 

A series of images of doctors, nurses and technicians, shrouded in all manner of PPE (personal protective equipment), from gloves and disposable gowns to masks and face shields, are shown tending to patients, administering car-side tests and carrying trays of supplies. Viewers can sense their commitment and exhaustion, if only from the narrow window of their eyes.

MullenLowe LA created the spot for Providence to remind people they can help these frontline healthcare workers by staying home. "Stronger," by indie rocker Alex Ebert makes up the soundtrack. 

The PSA will appear on CNN and local broadcast in the seven states where Providence operates, including Texas, California, Washington and Oregon, and on social and digital platforms.

