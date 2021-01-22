How a career in advertising prepared me to confront my child’s illness

Conversations about “work-life balance” often focus on how personal experiences support performance at work, or how to manage the conflict between work and home.

My story is a little different. It’s about how the skills I learned at work prepared me to face the biggest challenge of my personal life.

The first time I understood the true meaning of fear was on March 12, 2019, eight months into what had been an easy pregnancy. My husband and I were told our baby would be born with a rare condition that causes multiple tumors: Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC).

Three weeks later, our son, Blue, arrived, and those fears were confirmed. Blue was diagnosed with a genetic disorder that caused tumors in his heart, behind his eyes and in his brain — the latter causing up to 12 seizures a day.

Recalling those first moments — confronting an overwhelming, unmanageable reality — sends shivers down my spine. But, we’ve learned to manage, and I've realized just how much the skills I've acquired in my 18-year career in advertising have helped prepare me to be the mother and the advocate that Blue needs.

Blue’s illness is almost entirely uncharted territory. Sadly, he hasn’t responded to the same medical treatments that have worked for other TSC babies. At times, he has baffled some of the world’s top neurological teams. Despite their meticulous work mapping Blue’s brain activity, they occasionally hit a wall.

It falls on me to encourage them to think differently about the problem, apply logic where there is none, be open to new ideas and to keep searching for answers.

That has required some heavy and frank conversations. There have been moments when our medical team has appeared on the brink of admitting defeat — that they’re simply not sure how to, or even if they should, proceed.

In those moments, I swallow my fear and ignore my breaking heart. Instead, I draw on the grit and determination I’ve built over the years from challenging my teams to find the right solutions to satisfy CEOs and CMOs of global corporations — even when all avenues seem exhausted.

Advertising and a rare illness may seem worlds apart. But the confidence I’ve gained after years of running client teams has proven invaluable in becoming an advocate for my son. It can be intimidating to challenge experts and pitch my own ideas for his care. But it’s not so dissimilar to a CMO with their brand’s reputation on the line. It’s not life or death, but you keep searching until you find the winning solution, managing and negotiating with a cast of characters along the way.

Running large, complex accounts has taught me to be persistent. I lay out clear objectives for meetings with Blue’s doctors in advance over email, just as I would with a client. Setting boundaries, being transparent and organized and thinking on my feet are all skills I’ve built in my career. They are now core to how I stay ahead of and in control of Blue’s treatment.

I love the intensity of my work. I’m proud that I led the team that won a game-changing account for our agency shortly after returning from maternity leave. I am grateful for my non-stop commitment to results. I can’t imagine navigating this situation without these skills.

So here we are, a British couple in Los Angeles, unexpected experts in our son’s condition. After spending 78 nights of the first year of his life in the hospital, Blue has had four brain surgeries, countless specialized scans, regular osteopathy, physiotherapy, acupuncture, speech therapy, occupational therapy and MRIs.

Despite all he’s been through, he is a happy, joyful baby who lights up our lives. Working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a blessing in disguise for my family. It has also made companies realize they are more flexible and resourceful than they imagined.

The working world is changing fast. That I have a fulfilling career and can still be present for my son is testament to that. I hope my story shows other working parents that it is possible to have both — even under the most severe circumstances. None of this would have been possible without my amazing husband and a hugely supportive team.

As for Blue’s treatment, as in my career, we’ll continue to leave no rock unturned.

Katie Martin is SVP, Managing Director at ENGINE.