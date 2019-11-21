Cardi B helps Pepsi give cash away during holiday season

Pepsi and Cardi B may seem to have nothing in common, but they actually share a mutual respect for cash – an important commonality that the unassuming pair has brought to life in a new holiday campaign.

Pepsi believes the best gift during the holiday season is money because it allows people to buy whatever they truly want. And Cardi is anything but shy about her affinity for wealth in her songs.

Enter: "Gift it Forward with Pepsi."

The initiative, which launched today, celebrates those who give cash as a gift – a gesture often viewed as lazy. Through "Gift it Forward," Pepsi will give away hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash to consumers, but there’s a catch. If someone scans the special QR codes on Pepsi packs this holiday season and she wins money, she must gift the cash forward to someone else or a charity. Prizes range from $5 to $25,000. Motive handled the packaging design for the new campaign 12-packs.

Pepsi brought this idea to life with Cardi B in a new Christmas Carol-esque ad, created by VaynerMedia. The spot, which opens in animation form on a young Cardi in the Bronx, tells the tale of the star going from Santa’s naughty list in her childhood to running her own "Twerk Shop" and giving cash to others.

"It doesn’t get more authentic and Cardi," said Todd Kaplan, VP of marketing at Pepsi. "She’s so unapologetic and fun, and we know from her music that she likes money."

The digital content debuted today, with a shorter version airing on national TVnext Thursday during the Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC, in addition to NFL games across NBC, CBS and FOX throughout the day. Pepsi works with OMD on media.

In addition to the QR code sweepstakes, the campaign includes a "Cash Cam" during select NFL and NHL games. The cam will spotlight someone in the crowd on the jumbotron and make him or her decide whether to keep the cash being gifted to them or give 10 times the amount to everyone in another row. Kaplan said everyone will be gifted something in the end to keep up the holiday spirit.