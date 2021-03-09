Carat hires Stephanie Russell as US chief client officer

Carat has added two women to its executive leadership team in the U.S.

Stephanie Russell has joined the firm as chief client officer, filling the role after a nine-month vacancy. Haley Paas, EVP and head of strategy and insights, was promoted to chief strategy officer, a role previously held by U.S CEO Angela Steele, who was herself promoted in late 2019.

Russell is joining Carat after 15 years at Dentsu sister agency Merkle. Most recently, she oversaw Merkle’s book of business and worked closely with Carat on shared clients, which are becoming more common as the network consolidates into fewer, larger agency brands.

“Our teams are incented to do great work for clients regardless of where that revenue lands,” Russell said. “We can grow across the totality of Dentsu’s offering. We have the flexibility to push the opportunity where the clients need it, and the teams are rewarded across the board.”

As they work more closely together, TV buyers at Carat are picking up the vernacular of biddable media talent at Merkle and vice versa as digital and linear buying converge.

“[Hiring] me in this role, coming at it from a more data-driven DNA, is a future-facing staffing decision on [Steele’s] part,” Russell said.

In their new roles, both Russell and Paas will think about how to pull in the right talent from across Carat and Dentsu more broadly to service a new account or a big pitch.

“Talent is key, and we pull in the right people to solve our clients’ business opportunities and problems,” Paas said, adding that most of Carat’s larger client relationships already include a cross-discipline approach.

Paas, a former marketer at Procter & Gamble, will also ensure Carat’s planning process continues to put consumer experiences and insights at the center. That involves working in a modular vs. “pass the baton” way and coming up with ideas outside of a prescribed brief, she said.

“The consumer is boss, and they vote with their dollars,” Paas said. “There's enough bad ad experiences in the world. We want to make those better, and we feel like people deserve that.”

The pair will also be involved in planning Carat’s return to the office in the U.S., which will be “an adjustment,” she added.

“There is going to be a level of flexibility,” Russell added. “But personal connections to clients are fundamental. A big part of that is the ability to make connections on a level beyond Zoom.”

Japan-based Dentsu posted a full-year operating loss of $1.3 billion (JPY 140.6 billion) in its second straight year of losses. Dentsu International, which houses the holding company’s businesses operating outside of Japan, saw revenue decline 13.2% in the final quarter of the year. The group’s full-year revenue fell 11.1% organically, with declines of 13% at Dentsu International and 8.3% at Dentsu Japan.

However, Dentsu International’s customer experience management arm, which includes Merkle, was a bright spot with revenue falling only 3.2%, while media dropped 15.6% and creative fell 18% over the 12-month period.