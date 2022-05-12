Carat appoints first U.S. chief media officer

Carat U.S. has promoted Diana Bojaj as the agency’s first chief media officer, with a remit to unlock new areas of media growth and transformation for clients.

Bojaj will focus on Carat’s product offering and will oversee the Dentsu media agency’s strategy, planning, innovation and content divisions.

She will report to Mike Law, who was promoted to U.S. CEO of Carat earlier this year. Bojaj joins the Carat U.S. leadership team alongside Law and chief client officer Stephanie Russell.

Law said in a statement: “Diana’s strategic prowess and sharp focus on product will help further our vision of designing for people, to move our clients’ business forward like never before.”

Bojaj was elevated from her role as head of business strategy on the General Motors business. She first joined Carat in 2019, prior to which she was managing partner at UM Worldwide for nearly 10 years. The executive has also held strategy roles at Leo Burnett and Starcom.

Bojaj said in a release: “I am thrilled to continue growing my career with Dentsu and to take on this new challenge at Carat, helping to accelerate the agency’s product offering and design strategic solutions across our client teams.”

Also, Joanna Hawkes (above) has been elevated to EVP, head of strategy at Carat U.S. from her prior role as SVP of integrated strategy, where she was part of Dentsu’s central media strategy and solutions team. Hawkes will report into Bojaj.