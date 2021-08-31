Captiv8 integrates with TikTok Creator Marketplace API

Influencer marketing platform Captiv8, which provides a database of authenticated influencers to clients including Nordstrom, Verizon, L’Oreal and Netflix, has integrated its services with TikTok’s Creator Marketplace API.

The partnership will allow marketers to access TikTok’s first-party insights to more effectively plan, execute and report TikTok campaigns for clients. For instance, advertisers can directly boost branded content on TikTok on the Captiv8 platform and record campaign metrics in real time.

The integration adds to Captiv8’s growing list of API partnerships, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

“Marketers will be able to see real-time campaign metrics, as well as more detailed creator audience demographics,” said Krishna Subramanian, co-founder and CEO at Captiv8 in an email. “Without official integrations, brands are left scrambling and forced to estimate campaign results and surface-level influencer insights.”

To test the integration, Captiv8 worked with an “top 50 retailer” on one of its first TikTok campaigns, which aimed to “showcase [a] product” and “smash stereotypes and gender norms, focusing on themes like empowerment, inclusivity, self-expression and individuality” Subramanian said. She declined to name the client.

The campaign garnered nearly 10 million views and boosted brand familiarity by 4% above average, affinity by 6%, purchase intent by 7% and recommendation intent by 9%, according to a Nielsen Branded Content Effectiveness Study.

Earlier this month, Captiv8 partnered with fitness influencer Devon Lévesque and his venture, Creator Collectiv, to create a new roster of talent for brands. The company also partnered with LiveRamp in June to access first-party data and optimize influencer campaigns for clients. TikTok launched several advertising and creative platforms last June in response to a surge of creators during the pandemic.

“With TikTok continuing to grow in popularity and more and more brands finding creative ways to integrate it into their marketing strategies, this API couldn’t have come at a better time,” Subramanian said.