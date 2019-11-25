Captain Obvious takes backseat for Hotels.com's new road trip mini-doc

Hotels.com is doubling-down on its role as a quality content generator with a new mini-documentary.

"Driving Out Loud: One Tank Road Trip," which launches today, follows Charly Clive and Emma Sidi, two up-and-coming British comedians, as they embark on a road trip across New England.

Every lols-worthy moment was captured over a three-episode series as they traveled across four states in three days on just one tank of gas.

The content follows Hotels.com’s successful series with Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness last fall. Both were produced by Fallon.

"Hotels.com is becoming one of the brands driving branded content forward," said Nikki Baker, executive creative director, Fallon. "Their focus is on the quality of the films, pure and simple."

Spoiler alert: The brand's annoyingly lovable mascot, Captain Obvious, takes a backseat for this one.