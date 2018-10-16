Capri Sun's 'Together Table' waves goodbye to cafeteria bullying

The dreaded school cafeteria – that place where children often feel excluded, bullied or ignored. Capri Sun has a plan to fix the daunting lunchroom experience.

Enter: The Together Table. The Kraft Heinz Company brand has created a long, wave-shaped table, which allows all kids to sit together rather than one or two being forced to sit alone. Research states that 160,000 students skip school lunch every day out of fear of being bullied or excluded, with about one in four middle school kids experiencing bullying in the cafeteria.

The effort, which was developed in partnership with Huge and Leo Burnett, launches for October’s National Bullying Prevention Month. In the video below, children try out the table to see how it works out in the lunchroom environment.

Capri Sun plans on taking the wave table to the National Mall in Washington, DC on October 17 to invite kids to sign it and pledge to #SitTogether. Additionally, the brand plans to donate $160,000 – or $1 for each student who skips school due to bullying – to nonprofit No Bully.