Capri Sun packs its pouches with filtered water instead of juice

Mischief @ No Fixed Address, a new agency that emerged during the lockdown, is rolling out its first spots.

The We’re Sorry It’s Not Juice campaign for juice-pouch brand Capri Sun is related to COVID-19. The ads promote the brand’s program to give away 5 million sealed packets of filtered water to Illinois schools as many are reopening with safeguards in place, such as no water fountains.

The humorous digital, social and print campaign uses the classic advertising strategy of the blind taste test. School children are invited to sample this new drink in the taste test. Because they’re already conditioned to recognize the shape of the plain silver pouch as that of Capri Sun, they eagerly try it, expecting a fruity new flavor.

Their reactions to the water in the 30-second hero spot range from confusion (“Is this a joke?” asks one boy) to disappointment and yield the We’re Sorry It’s Not Juice punchline, which is also appearing on packaging. A 20-second spot features one of the kids, Max, who is particularly emotive about Capri Sun’s decision.

The spots cast 12 children, along with an off-camera moderator, who were filmed socially distanced in a playground. The spots were produced by Imposter and directed by Marian Mathias.

"2020’s the year that keeps on giving in terms of weird and wonderful new problems to solve,” said Greg Hahn, cofounder and CCO at Mischief. “Mischief was part-born out of this necessity.”

Hahn was previously CCO at BBDO New York but was let go by the agency in April as workforce reductions pummeled the industry. Now at startup Mischief, he noted that culture-making ideas combined with speed and agility are what the industry needs now.

“We were excited to have our first work be for a legacy brand looking to create a meaningful solution to an issue affecting countless kids and their parents and to do it in a way that feels honest and refreshingly human,” explained Hahn.

The campaign had Capri Sun converting its Granite City, Illinois, factory to pump water into pouches. The company is distributing them to school districts across Chicagoland and Granite City.

“There are few times in the life of a brand that provide an opportunity to go beyond a pack and a product and make it a part of people’s lives by genuinely making them better,” said Vikramjeet Singh, VP marketing, strategy and development at Kraft Heinz, Capri Sun’s North American distributor, in a statement. “Back-to-school is always an anxious time for parents. Add to it the stress of sending kids to school after months of being at home in the middle of a pandemic, and that anxiety multiplies. With school fountains closed, how kids get quality water was one of many worries.”

Full-page We’re Sorry It's Not Juice ads are running in Chicago local newspapers, underscoring the newsiness of the issue and donation.