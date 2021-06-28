At the conclusion of the first-ever virtual Cannes Festival of Creativity, PR Lions jury president and Weber Shandwick CEO Gail Heimann talks with PRWeek and Campaign US editorial director Steve Barrett about macro and micro trends in the work, the power of PR to weave ideas into culture, the benefits of being case-study scholars and the need for advocacy around wider industry representation at the Festival.
Promotional feature
Cannes Take-Aways – The Undeniable Power (and Potential) of PR to Drive Impact, a podcast sponsored by Weber Shandwick
Weber Shandwick CEO Gail Heimann talks with PRWeek and Campaign US editorial director Steve Barrett about macro and micro trends in the work, the power of PR to weave ideas into culture and more.