Cannes Lions will donate SDG entry fees to six charities

by Campaign Asia-Pacific Staff Added 2 hours ago
Fork holding plastic dice with caption "It took you up to 1 week to eat this dice"
'Your Plastic Diet' by Grey Malaysia

Each charity will receive an equal percentage of the €271,488 (US$346,528) generated by the award.

Cannes Lions will be donating all funds generated from the 2020/2021 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Lions to the six charities that won an SDG last year. Each charity will receive an equal percentage of the €271,488 (US$346,528) generated by the award, which last year received 736 entries. 

The six charities are:

  • Perkumpulan Keluarga Berencana Indonesia: A Bronze Lion was awarded to ‘#StopChildMarriage’, M&C Saatchi Indonesia, Jakarta
  • WWF: A Bronze Lion was awarded to ‘Your Plastic Diet’, Grey Malaysia
  • IVIR Association + Ambato's Cantonal Human Rights Protection Council: A Silver Lion was awarded to ‘Mother Blanket’, Ogilvy, Colombia, Bogotá
  • (COPI) Central Office For Public Interest: A Bronze Lion was awarded to ‘addresspollution.org’, AMV BBDO London, UK
  • CCWD: A Gold Lion was awarded to ‘The Commitment’, VMLY&R Brazil, São Paulo
  • Propuesta Cívica + Reporters Sans Frontieres: A Gold Lion was awarded to ‘#StillSpeakingUp Deeptruth’, Publicis Mexico / Publicis Latvia, Riga, Mexico / Latvia

The SDG Lions were launched in partnership with the United Nations (UN), with a goal of highlighting how creativity can address the challenges of communicating the importance of UN’s sustainability goals. Since its inception in 2018, SDG-related donations have totalled €873,768 (US$1.1 million).

This story first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific.

Tags

Start Your Free 30-Day Free Trial

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

Don’t miss your daily fix of breaking news, latest work, advice and commentary.

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS CampaignLiveUS Campaign_US