Cannes Lions reveals first batch of shortlisted award entries

Cannes Lions has revealed the shortlisted entries for the 2019 Glass: The Lion for Change; Innovation Lions and Titanium Lions.

The shortlisted entrants will present their work directly to jury members in front of a live audience in which jury members are encouraged to engage with presenters and ask questions to better understand the finer details of the entry from Monday 17 to Wednesday June 19 2019.

Simon Cook, Managing Director at Cannes Lions, said: "We’re delighted to announce the first shortlists that represent the best in creativity from across the globe in these three highly competitive categories. Live judging allows more Cannes Lions delegates to gain insights and learn what creative excellence look like."

The Innovation Lions

This shortlist comprises 25 entries from 16 countries, including: Thailand, China, Canada, Denmark, Sweden, Argentina, The Philippines, Belgium, Australia, Mexico, Russia, UK, Brazil, Israel, Germany and USA. The presentations take place on the Awards Hub Stage from Monday to Wednesday and the winners will be announced onstage on Thursday June 20.

Innovation Jury President and Innovation Track Ambassador Bill Yom, Global Creative Director of Cheil Worldwide, said: "This year’s Innovation Lions shortlist is an exciting essence of creative excellence and I’m happy to see the work coming from countries across the world.

"Every shortlist candidate team should be proud to reach this stage. The Innovation Jury is looking forward to watching each presentation during live-judging on the Cannes Lions stage. The Stage is yours, not ours."

What3WordsVoice by What3WordsVoice London in UK

Dot Translation Engine. Making Everything Accessible For Everyone. By Dot and Serviceplan in Germany

Immortals by Sberbank of Russia in Russia

Sans Forgetica by RMIT University and Naked Communications in Australia

AR Drops by Adidas in US

The Blind Votes by Orcam and GITAM BBDO Tel Aviv in Israel

This Is A Tree by Pacific Paints and TBWA\SANTIAGO MANGADA PUNO Makati City in The Philippines

Made in Fukushima. A Sustainable Decontamination Method for Farming by Meter Group and Serviceplan in Germany

The Genderless Voice by Copenhagen Price in Denmark

Deaf 911 by Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness New York

Smart Touch by Alibaba and mcgarrybowen Shanghai in China

See Sound by Wavio and Area 23, an FCB Health Network Company New York in US

The Puck by Grey Canada in Canada

Signs by German Youth Association of People with Hearing Loss and MRM//McCann Frankfurt in Germany

Volts by Volvo and Famousgrey Brussels in Brussels

Consent Pack by Tulipan and BBDO Argentina in Argentina

Accessibility Mat by Ford and GTB Brazil in Brazil

Mimica by Mimica Touch and R/GA London in UK

Creatability by Google Creative Lab in US

7:1 Furniture Collection by Homepro and BBDO Bangkok in Thailand

Fit Pack by Corona Extra and Leo Burnett Mexico in Mexico

Changing the Game by XBOX and McCann New York in US

Do Black - The Carbon Limit Credit Card by Do Black and RBK Communication Stockholm in Sweden

#Braillebricks by #Braillebricksforall and LEW’LARA\TBWA in Brazil

Thisables by IKEA and McCann Tel Aviv in Israel

Glass: The Lion for Change

Jaime Robinson, Chief Creative Officer of Joan Creative and this year’s Glass Lion Jury President, said: "This year’s best work was a combination of powerful stories and really genius media-tweaking ideas, all hell bent on challenging norms. I think we’re all dying to get into the jury room, learn more about the shortlisted work, and of course, discuss!"

Project Body Hair by Billie in US

The Genderless Voice by Copenhagen Price in Denmark

Boys Don’t Cry by White Ribbon and Bensimon Byrne Toronto in Canada

Just Do It: Caster Semenya by Nike and Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam in The Netherlands

Closer Than You Think by UN Women Iceland and PIPAR\TBWA in Iceland

#Bodyproudmums by Mothercare and mcgarrybowen London in UK

The E.V.A Initiative by Volvo and Forsmand & Bodenfors in Sweden

Here To Create Change by Adidas and TBWA/CHIAT/DAY New York in US

Next Minute Scene by Ministerio Publico and Abap and VMLY&R in Brazil

Miss America 2.0 by Miss America Organization and VMLY&R New York in US

My First Bra by ANTRA and Madre Mia Filmes in Brazil

Lessons in Herstory by Daughters of Evolution and GS&P in US

Project #Showus by Dove and Publicis Sapient in US

The Not So Beautiful Game by National Centre For Domestic Violence and Wunderman Thompson in UK

Dream Crazier by Nike and Wieden+Kennedy in US

We Believe: The Best Men Can Be by Gillette and Grey New York in US

First Shave by Gillette and Grey Canada in Canada

The Tampon Book: A Book Against Tax Discrimination by The Female Company and Scholz & Friends in Germany

Hamam Waterproof Saree by Hamam and Ogilvy in India

Viva La Vulva by Essity and AMVBBDO in UK

Tour Des Femmes by Skoda and Fallon in UK

The Last Ever Issue by Gazeta.pl/Mastercard/BNP PARIBAS and VMLY&R in Poland

The Non-Issue by L’OREAL Paris and McCann Paris in France

The Titanium Lions

Commenting on the shortlist, David Lubars said: "Dan Wieden suggested the Titanium Lions back in 2003. His original charter for the award was to recognize work that was so forward thinking, it was difficult to fit it into a conventional category. It was work that showed the industry a new direction. The 2019 jury has created a shortlist we believe adheres to Dan’s charter; we’re excited about it, we believe you will be, too."

Paving For Pizza by Domino’s and CPB in Colorado

Hidden Flag by FELGTB/ELDIARIO.ES and LOLA MullenLowe in Spain

Billie Jean King Your Shoes by Adidas and TBWA/CHIAT/DAY/New York in US

The Fake News Stand by Columbia Journalism Review and TBWA/CHIAT/DAY/New York in US

Changing the Game by XBOX and McCann New York in US

Dream Crazier by Nike and Wieden+Kennedy in US

Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive by Tommy Hilfiger and Wunderman Thompson in US

Broadway The Rainbow by Skittles and DDB Chicago in US

Insta Novels by The New York Public Library and Mother in US

The Whopper Detour by Burger King and FCB New York in US

A World Without Borders by AERO and Ogilvy in Colombia

Viva La Vulva by Essity and AMVBBDO in UK

The Uncensored Playlist by Reporters Without Borders and DDB in Germany

The Blank Edition by An-nahar and Impact BBDO in United Arab Emirates

Storysign by Huawei and FCB Inferno in UK

The Last Ever Issue by Gazeta.pl/Mastercard/BNP PARIBAS and VMLY&R in Poland

The Non-Issue by L’OREAL Paris and McCann Paris in France

The Truth is Worth it by The New York Times and Droga5 New York in US

Thisables by IKEA and McCann Tel Aviv in Israel

#Forthethrone by HBO and Droga5 New York in US