Cannes Lions names AlmapBBDO the most creative agency of the decade

AlmapBBDO is being honored as the "Agency of the Decade" in the first Cannes Lions Creativity Report of the Decade, which recognizes and awards sustained creative excellence across the global advertising industry.

AlmapBBDO São Paulo kicked off the decade with a Grand Prix, and then went on to amass 23 Gold Lions, 39 Silvers and 79 Bronze Lions, earning a total of 142 trophies and three Agency of the Year trophies between 2010 and 2019. The agency’s success has made them the No. 1 agency in Brazil, Latin America and the world, according to the report.

"This is the outcome of the work of our professionals, true talents that have contributed and still contribute to us. This award is a proof of the consistency of our top-quality work and a restatement of our greatest belief: that creativity makes all the difference to our clients’ business results," said Luiz Sanches, chairman and CCO of the agency.

He added: "They are at the very core of the stories we tell. Creativity is key in attracting fans to brands. Our culture shares in the belief that creativity is key to business results, to society, and to people’s lives."

Cannes Lions compiled data for the global rankings from Lion-winning and shortlisted work over the last 10 years, which has been audited at the International Festival of creativity by PwC since 2013.

"Earning such recognition these days, at such a delicate moment for the global community, reminds us that vulnerability is the mother of all creativity. Let’s hope she goes on inspiring us to move on with an ever-transforming spirit, now more important than ever," said Filipe Bartholomeu, partner and CEO at Almap.

In addition to AlmapBBDO, Wieden+Kennedy Portland was named the Regional Agency of the Decade for North America, as well as Independent Agency of the Decade, while adam&eveDDB London won the top spot for Regional Agency of the Decade in Europe. For a full list of the agencies in the report, click here.