Cannes Lions announces pharma, health and wellness shortlists

Cannes Lions on Saturday announced its pharma and health & wellness shortlists. Nominees in health & wellness span a range of organizations, including work from Apple and Petco and campaigns featuring Sandy Hook Promise and Monica Lewinsky. In pharma, “Sick Beats” by Woojer was the most shortlisted program, with six nods. Area 23, which worked on “Sick Beats,” was the most shortlisted agency, with 14 nods.

The pharma jury was led by Anne de Schweinitz, global managing director, healthcare at FleishmanHillard. The health & wellness jury was headed up by Tom Richards, co-global chief creative officer at 21Grams. Winners will be announced on Monday.