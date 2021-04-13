Cannes Lions announces 51% female jury list

Cannes Lions has announced its jury lineups for the awards to be presented during this June's festival, which the company recently confirmed—to the surprise of no one—would be an entirely online event.

That event, dubbed Cannes Lions Live, takes place from June 21 through 25. The juries will be awarding Lions across two years worth of work.

The jury list includes a total of 285 'awarding jurors'. Shortlist jurors will be announced later.

The proportion of women on the juries has hit 51%, up from 48% in 2019. Unfortunately, APAC still appears to be grossly under-represented. Out of the 285 jurors listed below we count only 41 (14%) associated with the region. A great many jurors are listed as having global oversight, but with few exceptions (such as Merlee Jayme of Dentsu Mcgarrybowen) that translates to US- or UK-based positions. So the amount of APAC experience in the juries remains woefully sparse, especially when considered against the region's population.

In addition to agencies, the juries include representation from a wide range of brands (Nike, Levi Strauss, Diageo, IKEA, Mars, Mondelez, Beats, Uber, KFC, Oatly, Squarespace, ByteDance, Nestlé) and platform and entertainment companies (Twitter, Facebook, Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, Spotify, Google, Twitch, NBCUniversal, Vivendi, Universal Music Group, Columbia Records, Warner Music Central).

The 2021 awarding jury members are (APAC jurors highlighted in bold):

Brand Experience & Activation Lions

Jury President - Vicki Maguire, Chief Creative Officer, Havas, UK

Sean Bryan, Co-Chief Creative Officer, McCann Worldgroup, North America

Dawid Szczepaniak, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R, Poland

Trix van der Vleuten, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC, Northern Europe

Alejandro Di Trolio, Executive Creative Director, Cheil, Spain

Daniela Vojta, EVP, Executive Creative Director, BBDO NY, USA

Anna Qvennerstedt, Global Chairman, Forsman & Bodenfors, Global

Alexander Kalchev, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Paris, France

Hannah Johnson, Director Storytelling, Demodern, Germany

Luciana Rodrigues, CEO and President, Grey, Brazil

Creative Business Transformation Lions

Jury President - Geoff Northcott, Global Chief Experience Officer & Managing Partner, EMEA, AKQA, Global

Jon Wilkins, Global Managing Director, Creative Council & Europe Communicate Lead, Accenture Interactive, Global

Charlotte Witte, EVP Brand Transformation, Weber Shandwick, Global

Jeff Geheb, Chief Transformation Officer, VMLY&R, Global

Paola Aldaz, Chief Innovation Office, DDB, Global

Endy Fung, Partner, Deloitte Digital, China

Sudeep Gohil, Partner, Customer, Brand and Marketing Advisory / Head of Brand Strategy, KPMG, Australia

Andrew Lam-Po-Tang, Managing Director, Management Consulting, Publicis Sapient, UK

Jayna Kothary, Global Chief Technology Officer, MRM, Global

Biljana Cvetanovski, Partner, McKinsey and Company, UK

Creative Data Lions

Jury President - Maurice Riley, Chief Data Officer, Digitas, Australia & New Zealand

Kazuhiro Shimura, Creative Director, Dentsu Inc., Japan

Jackie Mockridge Mattina, EVP, Consumer Insights & Analysis, 360i, USA

Daren Poole, Global Head of Creative, Insights Division, Kantar, Global

Arun Kumar, Chief Data & Marketing Technology Officer, Interpublic Group, Global

Capucine Pierard, Managing Director, Chief Data Officer, Havas, France

Mary Elizabeth Germaine, Partner/Managing Director, Ketchum, USA

Yannis Kotziagkiaouridis, Global Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Edelman, Global

Lisa Humphreys, Chief Transformation and Integration Officer, GroupM & UK Strategy Director, WPP, UK

Herve Bullot, Director Marketplace Insights, Levi Strauss & Co, Asia, Middle East and Africa

Andreia Vaz, Head of CMI, Strategy and Innovation, Nestlé Portugal

Creative eCommerce Lions

Jury President - Tiffany Rolfe, Global Chief Creative Officer, R/GA, Global

Gabriela Lungu, Global Creative Director, VMLY&R Commerce, Global

Adams Fan, Chief Creative Officer, F5 Shanghai, China

Eiko Kawano, Group Experience Director, Publicis Sapient, Canada

Roger Dunn, General Manager, GroupM Commerce, Australia & New Zealand

Angela Courtin, VP, Brand Marketing, YouTube, Global

Danielle Trivisonno Hawley, Global Executive Creative Director, Uber, Global

Sergio Gordilho, Co-president and Chief Creative Officer, Africa, Brazil

Maria Mujica, VP ecommerce, Mondelez, Latam

Hironori Iwasaki, Business Designer, Hakuhodo Fellow, Hakuhodo, Japan

Creative Effectiveness Lions

Jury President - Ann Mukherjee, Chairman and CEO, Pernod Ricard NA, USA

Jitender Dabas, Chief Strategy Officer & Chief Operations Officer, McCann Worldgroup, India

Michelle St. Jacques, Chief Marketing Officer, Molson Coors Beverage Company, USA

Adam Kakembo, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Aesop, Global

Fiona Carter, Partner, Chief Marketing Officer, Goldman Sachs, Global

Christine Ng, CEO, BBH China and Publicis Worldwide Shanghai, China

Neil Dawson, Chief Global Strategy Officer, Wunderman Thompson, Global

Jean-Paul Burge, Chairman & CEO, BBDO, Asia

Isaac Mizrahi, Co-President, Chief Operations Officer, Alma, USA

Sarah Thompson, Global CEO, Droga5, Global

Creative Strategy Lions

Jury President - Suzanne Powers, Global President & Chief Strategy Officer, McCann Worldgroup, Global

Juan Isaza, Strategy and Innovation VP, DDB, Latam

Kate Ivory, Head of Strategy, OMD, UK / EMEA

Alison Tilling, Chief Strategy Officer, VMLY&R, Australia & New Zealand

Gabriela Soares, Head of Strategy, Talent Marcel, Brazil

Brian Monahan, Global Client President; Head of US Ventures, Dentsu, Global

Tracey Follows, Founder CEO, Futuremade, UK

Anush Prabhu, Chief Strategy Officer, MediaCom, Global

Tanja Grubner, Global Marketing & Communications Director, Essity, Global

Maggie Windsor Gross, Head of Strategy, Deloitte Digital, USA

Zaid Al-Zaidy, CEO, Above+Beyond, UK

Design Lions

Jury President - Pum Lefebure, Chief Creative Officer, Design Army, USA

Florence Bellisson, President & Chief Creative Officer, BETC Etoile Rouge, France

Marcelo M. Bicudo, CEO, Superunion, Brazil

Kimberly Bartkowski, Design Principal, IBM, APAC

Zak Mroueh, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Zulu Alpha Kilo, Canada

Lisa Smith, Executive Creative Director, Jones Knowles Ritchie, USA

Marina Danjo, Creative Director, Dentsu Inc., Japan

Dida Atassi, Design Director, Accenture Interactive Middle East, UAE

Esra Gülmen, Head of Design, Heimat Berlin, Germany

Nils Leonard, Founder, Uncommon Creative Studio, UK

Digital Craft Lions

Jury President - Jax Ostle-Evans, Managing Director, Stink Studios, UK

Morten Grubak, Executive Creative Director, VIRTUE — The Agency By VICE, Northern Europe

Sandra Bold, Global Creative Director, Publicis, Global

Jason Romeyko, Worldwide Executive Creative Director, Serviceplan, Global

Adrian Belina, Co-Founder and Executive Creative Director, Jam3, USA

Ronnie Wu, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\China

Luciana Haguiara, Executive Creative Director, MediaMonks/Circus, Brazil

David Lee, Chief Creative Officer, Squarespace, USA

Katrien Bottez, Executive Creative Director, Happiness, an FCB alliance, Belgium

Antje Kruse-Schomaker, Executive Design Director, IBM iX, Germany

Direct Lions

Jury President - Reed Collins, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy APAC

Gilles Fichteberg, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Rosapark, France

Flavio Waiteman, Chief Creative Officer and Founder, Tech and Soul, Brazil

Francisca Maass, Chief Creative Officer, Grey, Germany

Sigal Abudy-Weber, Chief Creative Officer, McCann Tel Aviv, Israel

Daniel Lobaton, Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi NY, USA

Cristina Alonso Del Rio, Creative Director, La Despensa, Spain

Santosh Padhi (Paddy), Chief Creative Officer & Founder, Taproot Dentsu, India

Al Mackie, Chief Creative Officer, RAPP, UK

Ioana Filip, SVP Executive Creative Director, Energy BBDO, USA

Entertainment Lions

Jury President - Jae Goodman, CEO, Observatory (A Stagwell and CAA Company), Global

Rodrigo Figueroa Reyes, Founder & CEO, FCB&FiRe / FiReSPORTS, Argentina

Panos Sambrakos, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, Greece

Glenn Cole, Founder & Creative Chair, 72andSunny, USA

Josh Feldman, Chief Marketing Officer, NBCUniversal Advertising Sales & Partnerships, USA

Emma Shuldham, Managing Director, ITB Worldwide, Global

Maria Garrido, Senior Vice President Marketing, Vivendi, Global

Kelly Mullen, Global Head of Unilever Entertainment, Unilever, Global

Byron Rex Phillipson, Global Executive Creative Director, Twitch, Global

Samantha Almeida, Head of Twitter Next, Twitter, Latam

Ashima Avasthi Chaudhuri, Head - Content, Zee Studios, India

Entertainment Lions for Music

Jury President - Wyclef Jean, President & Chief Strategy Officer, Sodo Mood Lab, Global

Olivier Robert-Murphy, Executive Vice President, Universal Music Group, Global

Hugo Veiga, Global Chief Creative Officer, AKQA, Global

Jennifer Frommer, SVP Brand Partnerships & Licensing, Columbia Records, USA

Amani Duncan, President, BBH, USA

Tamon Fujimi, Director of Creative Development, MassiveMusic, APAC

Alex Bodman, VP, Global Executive Creative Director, Spotify, Global

Ian Dalsemer, Creative Partner / Founder, The Elements Music, USA

Ollie Oshodi, Brand & Culture Advisor, Consultant, UK

Bettina Dorn, Senior Director Brand Partnership & Music Licensing, Warner Music Central Europe

Entertainment Lions for Sport

Jury President - Ben Hartman, Chief Client Officer, International, Octagon, Global

Elizabeth Lindsey, President, Brands and Properties, Wasserman, Global

Rafael Pitanguy, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R São Paulo, Brazil

JF Pathy, Marketing Director, FIFA, Global

Teddy Lynn, Founding Partner, Episode Four, USA

Gabi Mostert, Creative Director, Iris, UK

Ana Julfayan, Head of Creative Development, Beats by Dr Dre, USA

Bryan Habana, Chief Relationship Officer, Retroactive, South Africa

Louise Johnson, CEO, Fuse, UK / EMEA

Andy Walker, VP, Creative Director, Nike Inc, EMEA

Film Craft Lions

Jury President - Kerstin Emhoff, President, Prettybird, USA

Rory Hamilton, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Boys + Girls, Ireland

Moritz Merkel, Executive Producer, Stink Films, Germany

Juliette Desmarescaux, Executive Producer, GRAND BAZAR, France

Hisashi Eto, Director, AOI, Japan

Renata Brandão, CEO, Conspiração, Brazil

Philip Hambi, Colourist, Moving Picture Company, UK

Olaf van Gerwen, Founder & Global Creative Director, Chuck Studios, Global

Laurent Simon, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R, UK

Sara Wallace, Executive Producer, Smuggler, Europe & Asia

Jesse Brihn, Director of Film and Content Production, Droga5, USA

Mette Jermiin, Managing Director & Executive Producer, Bacon, Denmark

Film Lions

Jury President - Richard Brim, Chief Creative Officer, Adam&EveDDB, UK

Rosie Bardales, Global Executive Creative Director, BETC Paris, Global

Karl Lieberman, Chief Creative Officer, Wieden+Kennedy, USA

Maxi Itzkoff, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Slapglobal, Global

Tara Ford, Chief Creative Officer, The Monkeys Sydney, Australia

Morihiro Harano, Creative Director / Founder, Mori Inc., Japan

Doerte Spengler-Ahrens, Chief Creative Officer, Jung von Matt SAGA, Germany

Keith Cartwright, Founder / Chief Creative Officer, Cartwright, USA

Keka Morelle, Chief Creative Officer, Wunderman Thompson, Brazil

Eva Santos Bouzas, Chief Creative Officer, Delirio & Twain, Spain

Glass: The Lion for Change

Jury President - Bozoma Saint John, Chief Marketing Officer, Netflix, Global

Harjot Singh, Global Chief Strategy Officer, McCann Worldgroup, Global

Monique Nelson, Chair & Chief Executive Officer, UWG, USA

Kwame Taylor-Hayford, Co-Founder, Kin, Global

Marta Karlqvist, CEO, BCW Group, Nordics

Sarah Douglas, CEO, AMV BBDO, UK

Farah Ramzan Golant, CEO, kyu Collective, EMEA

PJ Pereira, Creative Chairman, Pereira O'Dell, Global

Swati Bhattacharya, Chief Creative Officer, FCB, India

Sophie Ann Kelly, SVP of Diageo’s Whisk(e)y portfolio, Diageo, North America

Health & Wellness Lions

Jury President - Tom Richards, Co-Global Chief Creative Officer, 21 Grams, Global

Patricia Corsi, Global Chief Marketing and Digital Officer, Bayer Consumer Health, Global

Neisha Tweed Bell, Head of Health, Creative Shop, Facebook, USA

Catherine Devaney, Deputy Managing Director, Head of Health, WE Communications, UK

Mayuko Kamo, Senior Creative Director, Dentsu Inc., Japan

Bruno Abner Rebelo, EVP, Chief Creative Officer, McCann Health, USA

Javier Rodriguez de Santiago, Executive Creative Director, VMLY&Rx, Spain

Dina Peck, Chief Creative Officer, Patients & Purpose, USA

Prateek Bhardwaj, Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas, India

Barbara Joly, Directrice Associée / Partner, Publicis Consultants MSL Group, France

Industry Craft Lions

Jury President - Jayanta Jenkins, EVP, Head of Marketing, Disney+, Global

Guy Merrill, Global Head of Art, Getty Images & iStock, Global

Sarah-Leith Izzard, Regional Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy, Asia

Paul Shearer, Chief Creative Officer, BBDO, EMEA

Shelley Smoler, Executive Creative Director, Droga5 London, UK

Steph van Niekerk, Creative Director, Grey Africa, South Africa

Marcelo Reis, Co-CEO & Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, Brazil

Carol Lambert, Board Creative Director, Publicis Dublin, Ireland

David Banta, Executive Creative Director, TBWA/Chiat/Day, USA

Galit Gilboa, Art Direction Professor and Creative Director, Habetzefer Tel Aviv, Israel

Innovation Lions

Jury President - Claudia Cristovao, Head of Google Brand Studio, Google, APAC

Grace Francis, Chief Experience Officer, Karmarama, UK

Vishal Dheiman, VP, Head of Innovation, BBDO, USA

Andrew McKechnie, Chief Creative Officer, Verizon, USA

Cleve Gibbon, Chief Technology Officer, Wunderman Thompson, USA

Joakim (Jab) Borgström, Worldwide Chief Creative Officer, BBH, Global

Kris Hoet, Global Chief Innovation Officer, FCB Global, Global

Natasha Chetiyawardana, Creative Partner, Co-Founder, Bow & Arrow (part of Accenture Interactive), UK

Jennifer Fischer, Chief Innovation Officer, TBWA\RAAD, MENA

Leonid Sudakov, President, Kinship, Global

Media Lions

Jury President - Philippa Brown, Worldwide CEO, PHD, Global

Chrissie Hanson, Global Chief Strategy Officer, OMD Worldwide, Global

Gerry D'Angelo, Vice President Global Media, Procter & Gamble, Global

André França, Media Vice President, WMcCann, Brazil

Adam Gerhart, Global CEO, Mindshare, Global

Kathy Kline, Global Chief Strategy Officer, Starcom Worldwide, Global

Kyoko Matsushita, Global CEO, Essence, Global

Lizzie Nolan, Exec Vice President Global Strategy & Intelligence, Havas, Global

Deidre Smalls-Landau, Chief Marketing Officer and EVP, Global Culture, Universal McCann, USA

Clay Schouest, Global Head of Communications Planning, Carat, Global

Mobile Lions

Jury President - Andrew Keller, VP, Global Creative Director, Facebook, Global

Vico Benevides, CEO Brazil / Executive Creative Director Latam, GTB, Latam

Marilou Aubin, Partner, Executive Creative Director, lg2, Canada

Norikuni Takamiya, Co-Head of Tokyo / Director of Content & Design, I&CO, Japan

Madelon Uljee, Executive Creative Director, CODE D'AZUR, Netherlands

Fura Johannesdottir, Chief Design Officer, Huge, Global

Kent Boswell, National Director of Interactive, Traffik Group, Australia

Wale Gbadamosi Oyekanmi, Founder & Managing Director , Dare.Win, France

Resh Sidhu, Executive Creative Director, Barbarian, Global

Seamus Higgins, VP Chief Creative Officer, R/GA, APAC

Outdoor Lions

Jury President - Luiz Sanches, Chairman, Chief Creative Officer & Partner, AlmapBBDO, Brazil

Naho Manabe, Creative Director, Hakuhodo, Japan

Marco Venturelli, President en charge de la creation, Publicis Conseil, France

Markus Maczey, Creative Partner, Serviceplan, Germany

Pancho Cassis, Global Chief Creative Officer & Partner, DAVID, Global

Chaka Sobhani, Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett and Fallon, UK

Fran Luckin, Chief Creative Officer, Grey Advertising, AMEA

Veradis Vinyaratn, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\Thailand

Valentina Amenta, Creative Director, FCB Partners, Italy

Karin Onsager-Birch, VP of Creative, Lyft, USA

Pharma Lions

Jury President - Anne de Schweinitz, Global Managing Director, Healthcare FleishmanHillard, Global

Brett O'Connor, Executive Creative Director, VCCP Health, UK

Jeremy Bird, Managing Director / Chief Creative Officer, Havas Life Bird & Schulte, Germany

Wendy Chan, Executive Creative Director, McCann Health, China

Wendy Turner, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy Health, Canada

Brian Lefkowitz, Chief Creative Officer, Digitas Health, USA

Carolyn Paul, EMEA Health Chair, Edelman, EMEA

Tim Hawkey, Chief Creative Officer, AREA 23, USA

Regina Moura Rocha, Communications and Digital Director, Roche Pharma Brazil

Parixit Bhattacharya, Managing Partner - Creative, TBWA\ India

PR Lions

Jury President - Gail Heimann, President & CEO, Weber Shandwick, Global

Eduardo Vieira, President & Co-CEO, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Latam

Dr. Sabine Hückmann, CEO, Ketchum, Germany

Emily Poon, President, Public Relations & Influence, Ogilvy, Asia

Anthony Chelvanathan, Global EVP & Executive Creative Director, Edelman, Global

Lisa Rosenberg, Partner + President, Consumer Brands, Allison+Partners, USA

Rachael Sansom, Managing Director, Red Havas UK, Global

Lewis Williams, EVP Chief Creative Officer, Burrell Communications Group, USA

Chris McCafferty, CEO, MSL Group, UK

Jim Donaldson, CEO, FleishmanHillard, UK and Middle East

Print & Publishing Lions

Jury President - Liz Taylor, Global Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett / Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Communications North America, Global

Dani Ribeiro, Creative Director, Artplan, Brazil

Tomás Ostiglia, Executive Creative Director, LolaMullenlowe, Spain

Adrián Piattoni, Chief Creative Officer, DDB, Argentina

Oliver Handlos, Executive Creative Director, Scholz & Friends Berlin, Germany

Alvin Lim, Founder, Creative Chairman, GPB Shanghai & Hong Kong

Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, Chief Creative Officer, FCB, Canada

André (Dedé) Laurentino, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, UK

Nkgabiseng Motau, Chief Creative Officer, Think Creative Africa, South Africa

Hervé Poupon, Creative Director, Serviceplan France, EMEA

Radio & Audio Lions

Jury President - Merlee Jayme, Global President, Dentsu Mcgarrybowen, Chairmom, Dentsu Jayme Syfu, Global

Patan Tarazaga, Chief Creative Officer, Wunderman Thompson, Latam

Noelia Fernandez Garcia, Executive Creative Director, Manifiesto, Spain

Thor Borresen, VP Marketing, AB-InBev Colombia

Dennis May, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis, Germany

Lufuno Mavhungu, Creative Director, Independent, South Africa

Emma Sharkey, Chief Strategy Officer, Rothco Part of Accenture Interactive, Ireland

Mariana O'Kelly, Global Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy, Global

Ally Lang, Head of Maple Street Creative, UK

Jenny Glover, Executive Creative Director, Juniper Park TBWA, Canada

Social & Influencer Lions

Jury President - Debbi Vandeven, Global Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R, Global

Alex Josephson, Global Head of Twitter Next, Twitter, Global

Ian Toombs, Executive Creative Director, Wieden+Kennedy, China

Domenico Massareto, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis, Brazil

Nicky Bell, VP Global Head of Facebook Creative Shop, Facebook, Global

Zuza Duchniewska-Sobczak, Executive Creative Director, DDB Warsaw, Poland

Darrell Nelson, Global Head of Cultural Strategy, Havas, Global

Nadja Lossgott, Executive Creative Director, AMV BBDO, UK

Akira Suzuki, Director, Head of Global Business Marketing, ByteDance K.K., Japan

Sarah Sutton, Global Media Director, Oatly, Global

Sustainable Development Goals

Jury President - Eduardo Maruri, VP Global Creative Board & President / CEO Europe, Grey

Fred Levron, Worldwide Creative Partner, FCB Global, Global

Solitaire Townsend, Co-founder, Futerra, Global

Simon Mainwaring, Founder / CEO, We First, USA

Simon Henzell-Thomas, Global Director Public Affairs and Advocacy, IKEA, Global

Michele Oliver, Global VP Brands and Purpose, Mars Incorporated, Global

Kimberlee Wells, CEO, TBWA\Melbourne & Adelaide, Australia

Anna Lungley, Chief Sustainability Officer, Dentsu International, Global

Tara Nolan, VP, Global Growth & Communications, Founder, Havas Media Group, The Conscious Connoisseur, Global

Natalie Samarasinghe, Executive Director, United Nations Association - UK

Titanium Lions