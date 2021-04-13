Cannes Lions announces 51% female jury list

Cannes Lions has announced its jury lineups for the awards to be presented during this June's festival, which the company recently confirmed—to the surprise of no one—would be an entirely online event.
That event, dubbed Cannes Lions Live, takes place from June 21 through 25. The juries will be awarding Lions across two years worth of work.
The jury list includes a total of 285 'awarding jurors'. Shortlist jurors will be announced later.
The proportion of women on the juries has hit 51%, up from 48% in 2019. Unfortunately, APAC still appears to be grossly under-represented. Out of the 285 jurors listed below we count only 41 (14%) associated with the region. A great many jurors are listed as having global oversight, but with few exceptions (such as Merlee Jayme of Dentsu Mcgarrybowen) that translates to US- or UK-based positions. So the amount of APAC experience in the juries remains woefully sparse, especially when considered against the region's population.
In addition to agencies, the juries include representation from a wide range of brands (Nike, Levi Strauss, Diageo, IKEA, Mars, Mondelez, Beats, Uber, KFC, Oatly, Squarespace, ByteDance, Nestlé) and platform and entertainment companies (Twitter, Facebook, Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, Spotify, Google, Twitch, NBCUniversal, Vivendi, Universal Music Group, Columbia Records, Warner Music Central).
The 2021 awarding jury members are (APAC jurors highlighted in bold):
Brand Experience & Activation Lions
- Jury President - Vicki Maguire, Chief Creative Officer, Havas, UK
- Sean Bryan, Co-Chief Creative Officer, McCann Worldgroup, North America
- Dawid Szczepaniak, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R, Poland
- Trix van der Vleuten, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC, Northern Europe
- Alejandro Di Trolio, Executive Creative Director, Cheil, Spain
- Daniela Vojta, EVP, Executive Creative Director, BBDO NY, USA
- Anna Qvennerstedt, Global Chairman, Forsman & Bodenfors, Global
- Alexander Kalchev, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Paris, France
- Hannah Johnson, Director Storytelling, Demodern, Germany
- Luciana Rodrigues, CEO and President, Grey, Brazil
Creative Business Transformation Lions
- Jury President - Geoff Northcott, Global Chief Experience Officer & Managing Partner, EMEA, AKQA, Global
- Jon Wilkins, Global Managing Director, Creative Council & Europe Communicate Lead, Accenture Interactive, Global
- Charlotte Witte, EVP Brand Transformation, Weber Shandwick, Global
- Jeff Geheb, Chief Transformation Officer, VMLY&R, Global
- Paola Aldaz, Chief Innovation Office, DDB, Global
- Endy Fung, Partner, Deloitte Digital, China
- Sudeep Gohil, Partner, Customer, Brand and Marketing Advisory / Head of Brand Strategy, KPMG, Australia
- Andrew Lam-Po-Tang, Managing Director, Management Consulting, Publicis Sapient, UK
- Jayna Kothary, Global Chief Technology Officer, MRM, Global
- Biljana Cvetanovski, Partner, McKinsey and Company, UK
Creative Data Lions
- Jury President - Maurice Riley, Chief Data Officer, Digitas, Australia & New Zealand
- Kazuhiro Shimura, Creative Director, Dentsu Inc., Japan
- Jackie Mockridge Mattina, EVP, Consumer Insights & Analysis, 360i, USA
- Daren Poole, Global Head of Creative, Insights Division, Kantar, Global
- Arun Kumar, Chief Data & Marketing Technology Officer, Interpublic Group, Global
- Capucine Pierard, Managing Director, Chief Data Officer, Havas, France
- Mary Elizabeth Germaine, Partner/Managing Director, Ketchum, USA
- Yannis Kotziagkiaouridis, Global Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Edelman, Global
- Lisa Humphreys, Chief Transformation and Integration Officer, GroupM & UK Strategy Director, WPP, UK
- Herve Bullot, Director Marketplace Insights, Levi Strauss & Co, Asia, Middle East and Africa
- Andreia Vaz, Head of CMI, Strategy and Innovation, Nestlé Portugal
Creative eCommerce Lions
- Jury President - Tiffany Rolfe, Global Chief Creative Officer, R/GA, Global
- Gabriela Lungu, Global Creative Director, VMLY&R Commerce, Global
- Adams Fan, Chief Creative Officer, F5 Shanghai, China
- Eiko Kawano, Group Experience Director, Publicis Sapient, Canada
- Roger Dunn, General Manager, GroupM Commerce, Australia & New Zealand
- Angela Courtin, VP, Brand Marketing, YouTube, Global
- Danielle Trivisonno Hawley, Global Executive Creative Director, Uber, Global
- Sergio Gordilho, Co-president and Chief Creative Officer, Africa, Brazil
- Maria Mujica, VP ecommerce, Mondelez, Latam
- Hironori Iwasaki, Business Designer, Hakuhodo Fellow, Hakuhodo, Japan
Creative Effectiveness Lions
- Jury President - Ann Mukherjee, Chairman and CEO, Pernod Ricard NA, USA
- Jitender Dabas, Chief Strategy Officer & Chief Operations Officer, McCann Worldgroup, India
- Michelle St. Jacques, Chief Marketing Officer, Molson Coors Beverage Company, USA
- Adam Kakembo, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Aesop, Global
- Fiona Carter, Partner, Chief Marketing Officer, Goldman Sachs, Global
- Christine Ng, CEO, BBH China and Publicis Worldwide Shanghai, China
- Neil Dawson, Chief Global Strategy Officer, Wunderman Thompson, Global
- Jean-Paul Burge, Chairman & CEO, BBDO, Asia
- Isaac Mizrahi, Co-President, Chief Operations Officer, Alma, USA
- Sarah Thompson, Global CEO, Droga5, Global
Creative Strategy Lions
- Jury President - Suzanne Powers, Global President & Chief Strategy Officer, McCann Worldgroup, Global
- Juan Isaza, Strategy and Innovation VP, DDB, Latam
- Kate Ivory, Head of Strategy, OMD, UK / EMEA
- Alison Tilling, Chief Strategy Officer, VMLY&R, Australia & New Zealand
- Gabriela Soares, Head of Strategy, Talent Marcel, Brazil
- Brian Monahan, Global Client President; Head of US Ventures, Dentsu, Global
- Tracey Follows, Founder CEO, Futuremade, UK
- Anush Prabhu, Chief Strategy Officer, MediaCom, Global
- Tanja Grubner, Global Marketing & Communications Director, Essity, Global
- Maggie Windsor Gross, Head of Strategy, Deloitte Digital, USA
- Zaid Al-Zaidy, CEO, Above+Beyond, UK
Design Lions
- Jury President - Pum Lefebure, Chief Creative Officer, Design Army, USA
- Florence Bellisson, President & Chief Creative Officer, BETC Etoile Rouge, France
- Marcelo M. Bicudo, CEO, Superunion, Brazil
- Kimberly Bartkowski, Design Principal, IBM, APAC
- Zak Mroueh, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Zulu Alpha Kilo, Canada
- Lisa Smith, Executive Creative Director, Jones Knowles Ritchie, USA
- Marina Danjo, Creative Director, Dentsu Inc., Japan
- Dida Atassi, Design Director, Accenture Interactive Middle East, UAE
- Esra Gülmen, Head of Design, Heimat Berlin, Germany
- Nils Leonard, Founder, Uncommon Creative Studio, UK
Digital Craft Lions
- Jury President - Jax Ostle-Evans, Managing Director, Stink Studios, UK
- Morten Grubak, Executive Creative Director, VIRTUE — The Agency By VICE, Northern Europe
- Sandra Bold, Global Creative Director, Publicis, Global
- Jason Romeyko, Worldwide Executive Creative Director, Serviceplan, Global
- Adrian Belina, Co-Founder and Executive Creative Director, Jam3, USA
- Ronnie Wu, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\China
- Luciana Haguiara, Executive Creative Director, MediaMonks/Circus, Brazil
- David Lee, Chief Creative Officer, Squarespace, USA
- Katrien Bottez, Executive Creative Director, Happiness, an FCB alliance, Belgium
- Antje Kruse-Schomaker, Executive Design Director, IBM iX, Germany
Direct Lions
- Jury President - Reed Collins, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy APAC
- Gilles Fichteberg, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Rosapark, France
- Flavio Waiteman, Chief Creative Officer and Founder, Tech and Soul, Brazil
- Francisca Maass, Chief Creative Officer, Grey, Germany
- Sigal Abudy-Weber, Chief Creative Officer, McCann Tel Aviv, Israel
- Daniel Lobaton, Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi NY, USA
- Cristina Alonso Del Rio, Creative Director, La Despensa, Spain
- Santosh Padhi (Paddy), Chief Creative Officer & Founder, Taproot Dentsu, India
- Al Mackie, Chief Creative Officer, RAPP, UK
- Ioana Filip, SVP Executive Creative Director, Energy BBDO, USA
Entertainment Lions
- Jury President - Jae Goodman, CEO, Observatory (A Stagwell and CAA Company), Global
- Rodrigo Figueroa Reyes, Founder & CEO, FCB&FiRe / FiReSPORTS, Argentina
- Panos Sambrakos, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, Greece
- Glenn Cole, Founder & Creative Chair, 72andSunny, USA
- Josh Feldman, Chief Marketing Officer, NBCUniversal Advertising Sales & Partnerships, USA
- Emma Shuldham, Managing Director, ITB Worldwide, Global
- Maria Garrido, Senior Vice President Marketing, Vivendi, Global
- Kelly Mullen, Global Head of Unilever Entertainment, Unilever, Global
- Byron Rex Phillipson, Global Executive Creative Director, Twitch, Global
- Samantha Almeida, Head of Twitter Next, Twitter, Latam
- Ashima Avasthi Chaudhuri, Head - Content, Zee Studios, India
Entertainment Lions for Music
- Jury President - Wyclef Jean, President & Chief Strategy Officer, Sodo Mood Lab, Global
- Olivier Robert-Murphy, Executive Vice President, Universal Music Group, Global
- Hugo Veiga, Global Chief Creative Officer, AKQA, Global
- Jennifer Frommer, SVP Brand Partnerships & Licensing, Columbia Records, USA
- Amani Duncan, President, BBH, USA
- Tamon Fujimi, Director of Creative Development, MassiveMusic, APAC
- Alex Bodman, VP, Global Executive Creative Director, Spotify, Global
- Ian Dalsemer, Creative Partner / Founder, The Elements Music, USA
- Ollie Oshodi, Brand & Culture Advisor, Consultant, UK
- Bettina Dorn, Senior Director Brand Partnership & Music Licensing, Warner Music Central Europe
Entertainment Lions for Sport
- Jury President - Ben Hartman, Chief Client Officer, International, Octagon, Global
- Elizabeth Lindsey, President, Brands and Properties, Wasserman, Global
- Rafael Pitanguy, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R São Paulo, Brazil
- JF Pathy, Marketing Director, FIFA, Global
- Teddy Lynn, Founding Partner, Episode Four, USA
- Gabi Mostert, Creative Director, Iris, UK
- Ana Julfayan, Head of Creative Development, Beats by Dr Dre, USA
- Bryan Habana, Chief Relationship Officer, Retroactive, South Africa
- Louise Johnson, CEO, Fuse, UK / EMEA
- Andy Walker, VP, Creative Director, Nike Inc, EMEA
Film Craft Lions
- Jury President - Kerstin Emhoff, President, Prettybird, USA
- Rory Hamilton, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Boys + Girls, Ireland
- Moritz Merkel, Executive Producer, Stink Films, Germany
- Juliette Desmarescaux, Executive Producer, GRAND BAZAR, France
- Hisashi Eto, Director, AOI, Japan
- Renata Brandão, CEO, Conspiração, Brazil
- Philip Hambi, Colourist, Moving Picture Company, UK
- Olaf van Gerwen, Founder & Global Creative Director, Chuck Studios, Global
- Laurent Simon, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R, UK
- Sara Wallace, Executive Producer, Smuggler, Europe & Asia
- Jesse Brihn, Director of Film and Content Production, Droga5, USA
- Mette Jermiin, Managing Director & Executive Producer, Bacon, Denmark
Film Lions
- Jury President - Richard Brim, Chief Creative Officer, Adam&EveDDB, UK
- Rosie Bardales, Global Executive Creative Director, BETC Paris, Global
- Karl Lieberman, Chief Creative Officer, Wieden+Kennedy, USA
- Maxi Itzkoff, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Slapglobal, Global
- Tara Ford, Chief Creative Officer, The Monkeys Sydney, Australia
- Morihiro Harano, Creative Director / Founder, Mori Inc., Japan
- Doerte Spengler-Ahrens, Chief Creative Officer, Jung von Matt SAGA, Germany
- Keith Cartwright, Founder / Chief Creative Officer, Cartwright, USA
- Keka Morelle, Chief Creative Officer, Wunderman Thompson, Brazil
- Eva Santos Bouzas, Chief Creative Officer, Delirio & Twain, Spain
Glass: The Lion for Change
- Jury President - Bozoma Saint John, Chief Marketing Officer, Netflix, Global
- Harjot Singh, Global Chief Strategy Officer, McCann Worldgroup, Global
- Monique Nelson, Chair & Chief Executive Officer, UWG, USA
- Kwame Taylor-Hayford, Co-Founder, Kin, Global
- Marta Karlqvist, CEO, BCW Group, Nordics
- Sarah Douglas, CEO, AMV BBDO, UK
- Farah Ramzan Golant, CEO, kyu Collective, EMEA
- PJ Pereira, Creative Chairman, Pereira O'Dell, Global
- Swati Bhattacharya, Chief Creative Officer, FCB, India
- Sophie Ann Kelly, SVP of Diageo’s Whisk(e)y portfolio, Diageo, North America
Health & Wellness Lions
- Jury President - Tom Richards, Co-Global Chief Creative Officer, 21 Grams, Global
- Patricia Corsi, Global Chief Marketing and Digital Officer, Bayer Consumer Health, Global
- Neisha Tweed Bell, Head of Health, Creative Shop, Facebook, USA
- Catherine Devaney, Deputy Managing Director, Head of Health, WE Communications, UK
- Mayuko Kamo, Senior Creative Director, Dentsu Inc., Japan
- Bruno Abner Rebelo, EVP, Chief Creative Officer, McCann Health, USA
- Javier Rodriguez de Santiago, Executive Creative Director, VMLY&Rx, Spain
- Dina Peck, Chief Creative Officer, Patients & Purpose, USA
- Prateek Bhardwaj, Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas, India
- Barbara Joly, Directrice Associée / Partner, Publicis Consultants MSL Group, France
Industry Craft Lions
- Jury President - Jayanta Jenkins, EVP, Head of Marketing, Disney+, Global
- Guy Merrill, Global Head of Art, Getty Images & iStock, Global
- Sarah-Leith Izzard, Regional Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy, Asia
- Paul Shearer, Chief Creative Officer, BBDO, EMEA
- Shelley Smoler, Executive Creative Director, Droga5 London, UK
- Steph van Niekerk, Creative Director, Grey Africa, South Africa
- Marcelo Reis, Co-CEO & Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, Brazil
- Carol Lambert, Board Creative Director, Publicis Dublin, Ireland
- David Banta, Executive Creative Director, TBWA/Chiat/Day, USA
- Galit Gilboa, Art Direction Professor and Creative Director, Habetzefer Tel Aviv, Israel
Innovation Lions
- Jury President - Claudia Cristovao, Head of Google Brand Studio, Google, APAC
- Grace Francis, Chief Experience Officer, Karmarama, UK
- Vishal Dheiman, VP, Head of Innovation, BBDO, USA
- Andrew McKechnie, Chief Creative Officer, Verizon, USA
- Cleve Gibbon, Chief Technology Officer, Wunderman Thompson, USA
- Joakim (Jab) Borgström, Worldwide Chief Creative Officer, BBH, Global
- Kris Hoet, Global Chief Innovation Officer, FCB Global, Global
- Natasha Chetiyawardana, Creative Partner, Co-Founder, Bow & Arrow (part of Accenture Interactive), UK
- Jennifer Fischer, Chief Innovation Officer, TBWA\RAAD, MENA
- Leonid Sudakov, President, Kinship, Global
Media Lions
- Jury President - Philippa Brown, Worldwide CEO, PHD, Global
- Chrissie Hanson, Global Chief Strategy Officer, OMD Worldwide, Global
- Gerry D'Angelo, Vice President Global Media, Procter & Gamble, Global
- André França, Media Vice President, WMcCann, Brazil
- Adam Gerhart, Global CEO, Mindshare, Global
- Kathy Kline, Global Chief Strategy Officer, Starcom Worldwide, Global
- Kyoko Matsushita, Global CEO, Essence, Global
- Lizzie Nolan, Exec Vice President Global Strategy & Intelligence, Havas, Global
- Deidre Smalls-Landau, Chief Marketing Officer and EVP, Global Culture, Universal McCann, USA
- Clay Schouest, Global Head of Communications Planning, Carat, Global
Mobile Lions
- Jury President - Andrew Keller, VP, Global Creative Director, Facebook, Global
- Vico Benevides, CEO Brazil / Executive Creative Director Latam, GTB, Latam
- Marilou Aubin, Partner, Executive Creative Director, lg2, Canada
- Norikuni Takamiya, Co-Head of Tokyo / Director of Content & Design, I&CO, Japan
- Madelon Uljee, Executive Creative Director, CODE D'AZUR, Netherlands
- Fura Johannesdottir, Chief Design Officer, Huge, Global
- Kent Boswell, National Director of Interactive, Traffik Group, Australia
- Wale Gbadamosi Oyekanmi, Founder & Managing Director , Dare.Win, France
- Resh Sidhu, Executive Creative Director, Barbarian, Global
- Seamus Higgins, VP Chief Creative Officer, R/GA, APAC
Outdoor Lions
- Jury President - Luiz Sanches, Chairman, Chief Creative Officer & Partner, AlmapBBDO, Brazil
- Naho Manabe, Creative Director, Hakuhodo, Japan
- Marco Venturelli, President en charge de la creation, Publicis Conseil, France
- Markus Maczey, Creative Partner, Serviceplan, Germany
- Pancho Cassis, Global Chief Creative Officer & Partner, DAVID, Global
- Chaka Sobhani, Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett and Fallon, UK
- Fran Luckin, Chief Creative Officer, Grey Advertising, AMEA
- Veradis Vinyaratn, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\Thailand
- Valentina Amenta, Creative Director, FCB Partners, Italy
- Karin Onsager-Birch, VP of Creative, Lyft, USA
Pharma Lions
- Jury President - Anne de Schweinitz, Global Managing Director, Healthcare FleishmanHillard, Global
- Brett O'Connor, Executive Creative Director, VCCP Health, UK
- Jeremy Bird, Managing Director / Chief Creative Officer, Havas Life Bird & Schulte, Germany
- Wendy Chan, Executive Creative Director, McCann Health, China
- Wendy Turner, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy Health, Canada
- Brian Lefkowitz, Chief Creative Officer, Digitas Health, USA
- Carolyn Paul, EMEA Health Chair, Edelman, EMEA
- Tim Hawkey, Chief Creative Officer, AREA 23, USA
- Regina Moura Rocha, Communications and Digital Director, Roche Pharma Brazil
- Parixit Bhattacharya, Managing Partner - Creative, TBWA\ India
PR Lions
- Jury President - Gail Heimann, President & CEO, Weber Shandwick, Global
- Eduardo Vieira, President & Co-CEO, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Latam
- Dr. Sabine Hückmann, CEO, Ketchum, Germany
- Emily Poon, President, Public Relations & Influence, Ogilvy, Asia
- Anthony Chelvanathan, Global EVP & Executive Creative Director, Edelman, Global
- Lisa Rosenberg, Partner + President, Consumer Brands, Allison+Partners, USA
- Rachael Sansom, Managing Director, Red Havas UK, Global
- Lewis Williams, EVP Chief Creative Officer, Burrell Communications Group, USA
- Chris McCafferty, CEO, MSL Group, UK
- Jim Donaldson, CEO, FleishmanHillard, UK and Middle East
Print & Publishing Lions
- Jury President - Liz Taylor, Global Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett / Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Communications North America, Global
- Dani Ribeiro, Creative Director, Artplan, Brazil
- Tomás Ostiglia, Executive Creative Director, LolaMullenlowe, Spain
- Adrián Piattoni, Chief Creative Officer, DDB, Argentina
- Oliver Handlos, Executive Creative Director, Scholz & Friends Berlin, Germany
- Alvin Lim, Founder, Creative Chairman, GPB Shanghai & Hong Kong
- Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, Chief Creative Officer, FCB, Canada
- André (Dedé) Laurentino, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, UK
- Nkgabiseng Motau, Chief Creative Officer, Think Creative Africa, South Africa
- Hervé Poupon, Creative Director, Serviceplan France, EMEA
Radio & Audio Lions
- Jury President - Merlee Jayme, Global President, Dentsu Mcgarrybowen, Chairmom, Dentsu Jayme Syfu, Global
- Patan Tarazaga, Chief Creative Officer, Wunderman Thompson, Latam
- Noelia Fernandez Garcia, Executive Creative Director, Manifiesto, Spain
- Thor Borresen, VP Marketing, AB-InBev Colombia
- Dennis May, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis, Germany
- Lufuno Mavhungu, Creative Director, Independent, South Africa
- Emma Sharkey, Chief Strategy Officer, Rothco Part of Accenture Interactive, Ireland
- Mariana O'Kelly, Global Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy, Global
- Ally Lang, Head of Maple Street Creative, UK
- Jenny Glover, Executive Creative Director, Juniper Park TBWA, Canada
Social & Influencer Lions
- Jury President - Debbi Vandeven, Global Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R, Global
- Alex Josephson, Global Head of Twitter Next, Twitter, Global
- Ian Toombs, Executive Creative Director, Wieden+Kennedy, China
- Domenico Massareto, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis, Brazil
- Nicky Bell, VP Global Head of Facebook Creative Shop, Facebook, Global
- Zuza Duchniewska-Sobczak, Executive Creative Director, DDB Warsaw, Poland
- Darrell Nelson, Global Head of Cultural Strategy, Havas, Global
- Nadja Lossgott, Executive Creative Director, AMV BBDO, UK
- Akira Suzuki, Director, Head of Global Business Marketing, ByteDance K.K., Japan
- Sarah Sutton, Global Media Director, Oatly, Global
Sustainable Development Goals
- Jury President - Eduardo Maruri, VP Global Creative Board & President / CEO Europe, Grey
- Fred Levron, Worldwide Creative Partner, FCB Global, Global
- Solitaire Townsend, Co-founder, Futerra, Global
- Simon Mainwaring, Founder / CEO, We First, USA
- Simon Henzell-Thomas, Global Director Public Affairs and Advocacy, IKEA, Global
- Michele Oliver, Global VP Brands and Purpose, Mars Incorporated, Global
- Kimberlee Wells, CEO, TBWA\Melbourne & Adelaide, Australia
- Anna Lungley, Chief Sustainability Officer, Dentsu International, Global
- Tara Nolan, VP, Global Growth & Communications, Founder, Havas Media Group, The Conscious Connoisseur, Global
- Natalie Samarasinghe, Executive Director, United Nations Association - UK
Titanium Lions
- Jury President - Susan Credle, Global Chief Creative Officer, FCB Global, Global
- Alex Grieve, Chief Creative Officer, AMV BBDO, UK
- Judy John, Global Chief Creative Officer, Edelman, Global
- Nicky Bullard, CCO, MRM London, Chairwoman, MRM Europe, UK / Europe
- Jacki Kelley, CEO, Dentsu, Americas
- Sonal Dabral, Writer / Director / Creative Consultant, Tribha, India
- Bruno Bertelli, Global Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Worldwide, Global
- John Patroulis, Worldwide Chief Creative Officer, Grey Group, Global
- Trevor Robinson OBE, Executive Creative Director, Quiet Storm, UK
- Margaret Johnson, Chief Creative Officer, Partner, Goodby Silverstein & Partners, USA