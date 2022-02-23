Cannes Lions 2022: AB InBev wins creative marketer of the year

The organisers of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity have announced that Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) has bagged the creative marketer of the year award. AB InBev will receive the award on 24 June (final day of Cannes Lions 2022).

Last year’s Cannes Lions awards, which were given for work from 2020 and 2021, saw AB InBev win 40 Lions; two Grands Prix, two Titanium, nine Gold, 10 Silver and 17 Bronze Lions.

Simon Cook, CEO, Lions, said, “What we see time and again at Cannes Lions is that when brands unlock their creative capability and potential they drive real business growth. AB InBev has shown how creativity can be used as a lever to drive incredible success. Its belief in the power of creative culture and capability has resulted in a body of Lion-winning work and it's a shining example of a brand that is leading the way in creative marketing. We are delighted to be recognising their sustained efforts by honouring them as our creative marketer of the year.”

Michel Doukeris, CEO, AB InBev, said, “This remarkable recognition reflects our commitment to harnessing the power of our creative teams and partners from around the world. It has been great to see the creativity of our brands translating into category and business growth. I’m very proud of our colleagues who always dream big and use creativity to create a future with more cheers.”

Pedro Earp, CMO, AB InBev, added, “We’re honoured to be named creative marketer of the year. We’ve been on a journey over the last five years to embed creativity into the core of our business, and this award is a humbling recognition of our progress so far, as well as a testament to the people and teams who made it happen. And we are only getting started. We will continue to focus on our consumers and customers and leverage data and innovation to deliver creative business solutions that answer real needs and drive consumer, community and commercial impact.”

Microsoft won the creative marketer of the year award in 2021.

