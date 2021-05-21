Cannes Lion gets called out for lack of diversity

by Sabrina Sanchez Added 3 hours ago

Campaign US readers agree the organization is not doing enough.

With just a few weeks to go before its flagship festival, Cannes Lion is in hot water over a lack of diversity in its upper ranks.

On Monday, lecturer and chairman at Hyper Island Abraham Abbi Asefaw called out the organization for replacing him as a Dean on the Cannes Lions School accelerator program with a white person. Asefaw was the only Dean of color on the program, which tends to bring in a diverse set of students.

The public exchange between Asefaw and Cannes leadership on Twitter was just another sign that the advertising industry has a huge problem when it comes to lack of diversity.

With the Cannes Lions awards approaching in June, the conversation around whether Cannes Lions itself has a diversity problem has taken on new fervor. The organization representing the advertising and PR industry has previously prided itself on selecting diverse jurors for its awards.

Campaign US readers agree with Asefaw: Cannes Lions is not doing enough.

