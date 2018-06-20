Cannes Diary Day 3: JWT's CEO Simon Pearce and CCO Ben James

(L) Simon Pearce (R) Ben James
(L) Simon Pearce (R) Ben James

Every day during Cannes, industry leaders will serve up their findings straight from the French Riviera -- the good, the bad and the ugly.

Simon Pearce
CEO
J.Walter Thompson, North America

1. What inspired you today?

The IKEA pregnancy test print advertisement. Who said print was a forgotten medium?

2. Did you learn anything new? If so, what?

I am learning that imaginative resourcefulness is the new creative artistry.

3. What is a trend you are seeing a lot of at Cannes this year?

Multi-dimensionality. The most lauded work seems to require a cocktail of human-centricity, creative novelty, technology enablement and to be in service of a higher purpose.

4. How is this year different from other years at Cannes?

Less spectacle. More symposium.

6. Who is most interesting person you've met today?

My good friend David Bell.

7. How many glasses of rose did you drink today?

None.

8. Sum up your day today in one word. 

Splendid. 

Ben James
CCO
J. Walter Thompson NY

1. What inspired you today?

The start-up founders at the IPG Women’s Breakfast.

2. Did you learn anything new? If so, what?

Resilience comes in many forms.

3. What is a trend you are seeing a lot of at Cannes this year?

More human connection than ever.

4. How is this year different from other years at Cannes?

It’s been a true collision of data and creativity/people and creativity, but creativity is the constant.

5. Who is most interesting person you've met today?

It’s hard to make that call. It’s only noon as I write this.

6. How many glasses of rose did you drink today?

None.

7. Sum up your day today in one word. 

Majestic.

