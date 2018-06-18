Cannes Diary Day 1: R/GA's Saneel Radia on reemergence of craft, rosé and sweat

(Picture: YouTube)
(Picture: YouTube)

Every day during Cannes, industry leaders will serve up their findings straight from the French Riviera -- the good, the bad and the ugly.

Saneel Radia
Global head of business transformation. 
R/GA

1. What inspired you today?

Meeting a bunch of other optimists, a group that seems to be getting rarer and rarer.

2. Did you learn anything new? If so, what?

Any day you don’t learn something is a waste... so of course! I learned that once people realize convenience is the primary driver of modern technology, they react strongly -- and in polar directions.

3. What is a trend you are seeing a lot of at Cannes this year?

There seems to be a reemergence of focus on craft (of all sorts).

4. How is this year different from other years at Cannes?

We all know marketing services and consultancies have collided. Last year was competition, this year is about the collective good.

5. Who is most interesting person you've met today?

Meg Graham.

6. How many glasses of rosé did you drink today?

Three... so far.

7. Sum up your day today in one word.

Sweaty.

