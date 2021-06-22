Cannes: Cheetos, Goodby Silverstein & Partners win Creative Strategy Grand Prix

Goodby Silverstein & Partners won the Creative Strategy Grand Prix at Cannes Lions for Cheetos Popcorn’s “Can’t touch this Cheetos.” The 2020 Super Bowl spot brought back MC Hammer, who sings his famous song “Can’t Touch This” as a man avoids lending a helping hand in a variety of scenarios due to his fingers being covered in Cheeto dust.

Starbucks campaign “What’s your name?” which started life as the winner of Channel 4’s Diversity in Advertising award, has won its creator, Iris London, a gold in the Creative Strategy Lions – one of only three golds awarded. The campaign depicts the key moment for a young transgender person when they try out their new name for the first time when placing an order in a Starbucks store.

The other two golds in the category went to Dublin’s Boys and Girls for Three Ireland's “The connected island” campaign and Mumbai’s DDB Mudra for Stayfree’s “Project free period.”

There was one silver winner from the U.K.: FCB Inferno for its Big Issue and LinkedIn collaboration, “Raising profiles”. Another six silvers were awarded: two each from India and Canada, and one each from Brazil and Portugal.

There were two bronze winners each from the U.S. and U.K., with each of McCann New York, FCB Chicago & New York, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO and McCann Bristol taking home an award.

Creative Data

Rothco, based in Dublin and owned by Accenture Interactive, won the Grand Prix in the Creative Data Lions for Warner Music Group “Saylists.”

Two golds were awarded, to VMLY&R Kansas City for the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development “Laugh Tracker,” and Markenfilm Crossing, Hamburg for NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra “For seasons – composed by climate data.”

U.K. and U.S. entrants won no silver Lions, but there were two bronze winners from the UK – for Wunderman Thompson and AMV BBDO – and one from the U.S., for R/GA San Francisco.