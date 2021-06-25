Cannes: Which Burger King campaign is the best?

by Sabrina Sanchez Added 7 hours ago

Burger King has swept several categories at this year’s awards.

As the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity comes to a close, Burger King is walking away a hefty haul. 

So far, the RBI brand has been awarded four Grand Prixs in the following categories: 

Outdoor Lions: David Miami, Ingo Stockholm and Publicis Romania for Burger King’s “Moldy Whopper” campaign, including executions "Day 35," "Day 28," and "Day 32."

Direct Lions: David Madrid and David Miami for Burger King's "Stevenage Challenge." 

Social & Influencer Lions: David Madrid and David Miami for Burger King’s "Stevenage Challenge." 

Brand Experience & Activation: David Madrid and David Miami for Burger King's “Stevenage Challenge.” 

Burger King has also been awarded several gold, silver and bronze awards in categories including Creative Effectiveness, Radio & Audio, PR and Industry Craft. 

The QSR ended the week with a coveted Titanium Lion for Stevenage Challenge, and a Gold, Silver and Bronze Lion in Film for Moldy Whopper. 

Campaign US wants to know: which award-winning Burger King campaign do you think is the best? 

