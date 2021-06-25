Cannes: Which Burger King campaign is the best?

As the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity comes to a close, Burger King is walking away a hefty haul.
So far, the RBI brand has been awarded four Grand Prixs in the following categories:
Outdoor Lions: David Miami, Ingo Stockholm and Publicis Romania for Burger King’s “Moldy Whopper” campaign, including executions "Day 35," "Day 28," and "Day 32."
Direct Lions: David Madrid and David Miami for Burger King's "Stevenage Challenge."
Social & Influencer Lions: David Madrid and David Miami for Burger King’s "Stevenage Challenge."
Brand Experience & Activation: David Madrid and David Miami for Burger King's “Stevenage Challenge.”
Burger King has also been awarded several gold, silver and bronze awards in categories including Creative Effectiveness, Radio & Audio, PR and Industry Craft.
The QSR ended the week with a coveted Titanium Lion for Stevenage Challenge, and a Gold, Silver and Bronze Lion in Film for Moldy Whopper.
Campaign US wants to know: which award-winning Burger King campaign do you think is the best?
Burger King has swept several categories at the Cannes Lions Festival so far, taking home several Grand Prix, gold, silver and bronze awards. But which BK campaign is the best?— Campaign US (@CampaignLiveUS) June 24, 2021