Campbell Ewald amps up awareness of life-saving OnStar vehicle product

The new campaign, created in partnership with ad agency Campbell Ewald and directed by Lisa Gunning, builds on momentum from "Be Safe Out There" -- a drive which has not only increased consideration of OnStar dramatically, but has also helped increase OnStar membership by nearly 10 percent.

Chief Creative Officer Jo Shoesmith said: "After a vehicle crash, OnStar provides First Responders with critical crash data, specific vehicle location and the probability of severe injuries. By showing people a life-like situation, they can see how this partnership saves lives – even if no one sees the crash. Working with director Lisa Gunning, we achieved this in a way that is powerful and comforting."

It’s life-saving agenda is being highlighted in the "Helping Find You When Others Can’t" initiative. A sizable media buy will see it rolling out across multiple digital platforms including streaming service Hulu.