Campaign US unveils Female Frontier 2020 honorees

Here we go. The wait is finally over: Campaign US' Female Frontier 2020 honorees.

In addition to the five honorees in each of the original categories, Campaign US has once again included a special editorial choice award for a "Fearless Pioneer" in the industry.

"It is my absolute pleasure to celebrate these bold, groundbreaking women across all areas of advertising, marketing and communications. This year’s competition was even fiercer than our inaugural Female Frontier Awards," said Campaign US Editor Lindsay Stein.

Stein added: "The final scores of our several hundred nominees were excruciatingly close, which simply underscores something I already knew to be true – this industry is absolutely teeming with phenomenally talented women. Congratulations to our honorees and a big thank you to our panel of judges."

These amazing industry leaders will be honored at an awards luncheon on March 4 in New York City. For ticket information, visit: https://www.femalefrontiers.com/.

And now, the winners.

See below for Campaign US' 2020 Female Frontier honorees.

Leading the Charge

Celebrating all the boss ladies dominating leadership or managerial roles.

Suzanne Powers , Global Chief Strategy Officer, McCann Worldgroup, McCann Worldgroup

, Global Chief Strategy Officer, McCann Worldgroup, McCann Worldgroup Karen Kaplan , Chairman & CEO, Hill Holliday

, Chairman & CEO, Hill Holliday Andrea Cook , President, FCB/SIX, FCB/SIX

, President, FCB/SIX, FCB/SIX Katrien De Bauw , Global President, TBWA\Media Arts Lab

, Global President, TBWA\Media Arts Lab Stephanie Prager, Sr. Director, Global Agency and Platform Solutions, Twitter

Breaking Brand Barriers

Recognizing female marketing mavericks who are pushing their brands to the next level.

Andrea Brimmer , Chief Marketing and PR Officer, Ally Bank

, Chief Marketing and PR Officer, Ally Bank Allyson Witherspoon , Vice President, Marketing, Nissan Motor Corporation

, Vice President, Marketing, Nissan Motor Corporation Rachel Ferdinando , Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Frito-Lay North America

, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Frito-Lay North America Denise Dobyns , Sr. Manager, Data and Media Analytics Strategy, Electrolux

, Sr. Manager, Data and Media Analytics Strategy, Electrolux Therese Van Ryne, Global Director – PR, Thought Leadership & Advocacy, Zebra Technologies

Championing Change

Honoring those who are constantly pushing the boundaries of culture and making dynamic and brave changes within their workplace or industry.

Laura Maness , Chief Executive Officer, Havas New York

, Chief Executive Officer, Havas New York Lynn Branigan , President & CEO, She Runs It

, President & CEO, She Runs It Kelly Fredrickson , President, MullenLowe US

, President, MullenLowe US Claude Silver , Chief Heart Officer, VaynerMedia

, Chief Heart Officer, VaynerMedia Danisha Lomax, Vice President/Director, Paid Social, Digitas, a Publicis Media/Groupe company

Conquering Creativity

Women who are slaying in creative excellence.

Sophie Kelly , Senior Vice President of Whiskies, Diageo

, Senior Vice President of Whiskies, Diageo Justine Armour , Grey NY Chief Creative Officer (nominated and judged for her work as executive creative director at 72andSunny)

, Grey NY Chief Creative Officer (nominated and judged for her work as executive creative director at 72andSunny) Juliana Cobb , Executive Creative Director, Droga5

, Executive Creative Director, Droga5 Jenna Young , Executive Creative Director, Weber Shandwick

, Executive Creative Director, Weber Shandwick Caroline Cappelli, Associate Creative Director, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Making Media Matter

A celebration of women making meaningful decisions in media planning and buying.

Amy Lanzi , EVP, Commerce Lead - North America, Publicis Media

, EVP, Commerce Lead - North America, Publicis Media Lindsay Lustberg, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer, Noble People

Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer, Noble People Jennifer Mennes , North America Media Leader, Mondelez International

, North America Media Leader, Mondelez International Linda Platt , SVP, Group Director, National Investment Team, Assembly

, SVP, Group Director, National Investment Team, Assembly Angela Steele, Chief Executive Officer, Carat US

Transforming Technology

Dedicated to those using technology and data in new and innovative ways.

Susan Dorfman , President, CMI Media, CMI/Compas

, Susan Frech , CEO, Social Media Link

, CEO, Social Media Link Anda Gansca , Co-Founder and CEO, Knotch

, Co-Founder and CEO, Knotch Theresa Vu , SVP of Engineering, Xandr

, SVP of Engineering, Xandr Alison Walden, Senior Director of Technology, Publicis Sapient

Rising to the Top

Not all heroes need a legacy -- we want to shine a spotlight on the industry's rising stars by honoring those showing great promise in their first five years in advertising, marketing, media or tech. This category is free to enter.

Teresa James , Integrated Media Planner & Digital Investments Buyer, Havas Media

, Integrated Media Planner & Digital Investments Buyer, Havas Media Christina Khanna , Connections Manager, Spark Foundry

, Connections Manager, Spark Foundry Nia Martin , Client Advisor, Initiative

, Client Advisor, Initiative Mariesa Ricks , Director of Engagement, Partnerships, Spring Studios

, Director of Engagement, Partnerships, Spring Studios Katy Varner, Group Director, Analytics, Initiative

Campaign US Choice Award for Fearless Pioneer

This award will be given each year to a fierce woman who Campaign US believes should be lauded for her noteworthy, badass work across the industry.