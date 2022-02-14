Campaign US’ Super Bowl bracket winner: Kia’s ‘Robo Dog’

The votes are in, and the winner of Campaign US’ Super Bowl bracket has been crowned.

Kia stole the competition — and a few hearts — with its charming spot, “Robo Dog,” created by David&Goliath.

The ad stars a robotic dog, who watches sadly from a shelf in an electronics store as humans give real dogs love. That’s when Robo Dog spots a man charging his Kia EV6 vehicle — making him the perfect electronic-loving owner.

The man hops in his car and the dog chases after him throughout the city, set to "Total Eclipse of the Heart" by Bonnie Tyler.

The pup jumps off of a roof as he tries to catch up to the man, but loses charge mid-fall. The man proves he is the perfect owner when he plugs the dog into his EV6. Robo Dog hops into the front seat with his new owner, and the pair happily drive off.

Campaign US’ Super Bowl bracket winner was determined by Instagram polls that paired up Super Bowl ads from two different brands throughout the weeks leading up to the game.

Planters’ Super Bowl spot, "Feed the Debate," created by VaynerMedia, came in second place.

Credits:

Agency | David&Goliath

Production Company | Biscuit Filmworks