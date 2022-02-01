Campaign US Super Bowl bracket: Voting has begun

The Super Bowl spots are rolling in, and Campaign US has officially kicked off voting for our first annual Super Bowl bracket.

Head over to our Instagram page (@Campaign_US) to vote for our first matchup between online car marketplace Vroom and Bud Light Seltzer.

Here’s a quick refresher on how the competition works.

Similar to our Ad of the Week competition, every day on our Instagram handle, we’ll post Instagram polls that pair up Super Bowl ads from two different brands. You’ll vote for your favorite, and the winner will move onto the next round.

We’ll announce the winner the morning after the Super Bowl (Feb. 14) on our social media handles as well as on our website with a dedicated story.

Refresh your memory on the ads from today’s match up:

Vroom

Read more about the campaign.

Bud Light Seltzer

Read more about the campaign.