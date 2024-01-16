Campaign US subscription options are changing

Campaign US has rebranded its subscription offering with two tiers: The Information and The Knowledge.

Subscribers to The Information will receive unlimited access to content on campaignlive.com, including news, features and opinion pieces covering the global and local advertising and marketing landscape, as well as daily and weekly newsletters and awards shortlists.

Information subscribers will also have partial access to special projects and premium reports, such as the Agency Performance Review, the CMO 50, the Salary Survey and a new Best Places to Work Under 30 report, debuting in 2024.

Subscribers to the Information will also receive discounts to Campaign’s suite of industry-leading events, and access to all white papers, eBooks, webinars and podcasts.

The Knowledge tier offers readers a deeper level of insight and data-driven intelligence on the advertising industry.

Knowledge-level subscribers will receive all content available in The Information, plus exclusive industry research reports on the global and North American ad markets, including agency rankings, M&A activity, new business trends and sector spotlights.

The Knowledge subscribers also have access to our in-depth global quarterly forecast reports, with contributions from our global network of journalists, as well as custom marketplace surveys, such as the Return to Office Survey and Political Ad Spend Breakdown.

Subscribers to The Knowledge will also receive additional data-driven coverage of special projects and reports, such as the Agency Performance Review and Salary Survey.

The Knowledge is also where readers can find Campaign US’ most in-depth, data-driven trend pieces and editorials, such as a deep-dive on the growing influence of Latin music on marketing and advertising and a historical ranking of which agencies have won the most awards in Cannes.

Subscribers to The Knowledge can expect analyses on emerging technology trends such as AI and brain-to-computer interfaces, deep-dives on CMO strategies and explorations of successful marketing campaigns.

Interested in buying a group subscription to Campaign US? Contact Shannon Meserve.