Campaign US to stream The ANDY Awards live

Want to watch the industry’s top creative talent evaluate the best work of the year?

On Thursday April 1 at 6pm ET, Campaign US will stream the live judging process for The ANDY Awards, the Advertising Club Foundation’s flagship creative awards scheme. Watch it here.

Marking the start of the creative awards season, the ANDY Awards, run by industry nonprofit The Advertising Club Foundation, are often a precursor distinction for work that goes on to win recognition in Cannes and at other industry events.

This year, the ANDY’s is combining its 57th annual awards scheme with a mentorship program that pairs senior creatives with talent from underrepresented communities or with nontraditional backgrounds, and adds five mid-level creatives to the ANDY’s judging panel.

The organization kicked off the initiative with a video that compiles the faces of ANDY’s judges past to ask if the face of an awards jury can change the industry.

“We need to not just hire [diverse people], but accelerate their growth,” PJ Pereira, ANDY Awards chair and creative chairman and cofounder at Pereira O’Dell explained in a previous interview with Campaign US. “As an industry, that's one of the biggest challenges we have.”

Most awards programs judge work behind closed doors, but the ANDY’s chooses to host a live judging process because “the conversation that happens in the jury room is an important one,” said Gina Grillo, CEO and president of The Ad Club.

“They’re not just assessing the best work of the year, but also talking about the state of the industry and how we're moving forward,” she said. “How do we expose the community to that conversation?”

Campaign US is proud to partner with The Ad Club on this event and to celebrate creativity and talent in the industry.