Campaign US selects 5 favorite PSAs of 2019

by Lindsay Stein Added 5 hours ago

These campaigns range from heavy to light-hearted.

Many organizations, brands and agencies have created powerful initiatives this year that helped change lives and push important messages, so Campaign US decided to share our five favorite PSAs from 2019.

From anti-bullying to breaking stigmas around masculinity, the efforts we selected range from heavy to light-hearted and everything between.

We love many more than the ones we selected below, but the following five take the cake. 

"Back-to-School Essentials" by BBDO New York and The Sandy Hook Project

"Beyond I Do" by NBCUniversal and the Ad Council

"The Epidemic" by BBDO New York, Dini von Mueffling Communications and Monica Lewinsky 

"Dance Like a Dad" by The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families, National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse, Ad Council and Campbell Ewald

 

"Man of More Words" by Movember and Ad Council Edge

And a bonus, just for fun… 

This fake Ad Council marijuana Thanksgiving PSA that trolled the industry last month 

