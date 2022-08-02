Campaign US reveals upcoming Tech Talks events

Campaign US has revealed the topics for its upcoming Tech Talks events, a virtual series that gathers expert speakers to explore important trends driving digital advertising forward.

First join us on September 8, 2022, at 12 p.m. ET for Tech Talks: Identity in Flux, where we’ll unpack one of the most turbulent topics in the space.

With Google just recently pushing back the deadline to eliminate third-party cookies in Chrome again, how will the future of targeted advertising and measurement play out? Will slow progress stifle innovation or have advertisers already accepted the need for a more privacy-centric web?

We’ll discuss all of this and more with top experts and thought leaders in the space. Register for this exclusive event now.

Next up, on November 3, 2022, at 12 p.m., join us as we dive deep into the metaverse and its implications for brands. We’ll push past the hype and hyperbole to explore relevant topics key to advertisers and marketers, such as how to operate safely and securely in the metaverse and create relevant experiences for consumers.

Register for this event here.

The digital advertising landscape continues to evolve at a rapid clip. Campaign US’ Tech Talks series helps you break down important changes while putting you at the forefront of cutting-edge evolution in your industry.

Join us.

Interested in partnering with Campaign US on either of these events? Contact Rachel Barash: rachel.barash@haymarketmedia.com.