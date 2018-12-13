Campaign US reveals inaugural Female Frontier honorees

After going through hundreds of impressive entries, Campaign US and its panel of 10 judges have made their selections for the inaugural Female Frontier Awards.
In addition to naming five honorees in each of its original categories, Campaign US has decided to launch a special editorial choice award for a "fearless pioneer" in the industry.
Thank you to everyone who entered this year’s Female Frontier Awards. All of the nominees sparkled in their own way and we look forward to continue celebrating the achievements of incredible women in advertising, marketing and communications.
Full writeups of each honoree will follow our awards celebration at Twitter, in partnership with IPG, UM and Omnicom, on January 17th.
See the honorees below.
Campaign US Choice Award: Fearless Pioneer
This award will be given each year to a fierce woman who Campaign US believes should be lauded for her noteworthy, badass work across the industry.
Tiffany R. Warren, chief diversity officer, Omnicom, and founder, AdColor
Leading the Charge
Celebrating all the boss ladies dominating leadership or managerial roles.
Karina Wilsher, global CEO, Anomaly
Sarah Hofstetter, president, Comscore
Margaret Johnson, partner and chief creative officer, Goodby Silverstein & Partners,
Helen Lin, chief digital officer, Publicis Media
Nancy Reyes, president, TBWA New York
Conquering Creativity
Women who are slaying in creative excellence.
Jessica Shriftman, senior art director, Wieden & Kennedy New York
Stacy Minero, head of content creation, Twitter
Jenny Nicholson, group creative director, McKinney
Laura Petruccelli, associate creative director, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Lauren Nagel, executive creative director, Pandora
Transforming Technology
Dedicated to those using technology and data in new and innovative ways.
Tricia Clarke-Stone, CEO, WP Narrative
Juliana Roding, VP of analytics at Horizon Media’s Horizon Next division
Katrina Bekessy, executive technology director, R/GA
-
Mae Karwowski, CEO and founder of Obviously
Sarah Ohle, VP of marketing insights at GroundTruth
Making Moves in Media
A celebration of women making meaningful decisions in media planning and buying.
Catherine Sullivan, president of U.S. investment, Omnicom Media Group
Christine Pineiro, SVP, managing director, Carat
Grace Teng, executive director of media and analytics, Zambezi
Katie Ford, chief client officer, Amobee
Mary Perhach, president, SwellShark
Championing Change
Honoring those who are constantly pushing the boundaries of culture and making dynamic and brave changes within their workplace or industry.
Carrie Kerpen, CEO and founder, Likeable Media
Lisa Clunie, CEO and co-founder, Joan
Caroline Dettman, chief creative and community officer, Golin
Nance Santia, media planning supervisor, The Martin Agency
Tiffany Edwards, engagement and inclusion officer, Droga5
Rising to the Top
Not all heroes need a legacy -- we want to shine a spotlight on the industry's rising stars by honoring those showing great promise in their first five years in advertising, marketing, media or tech.
Dutta Nayantara, content strategist, McCann Worldgroup
Lalita Salgaokar, senior copywriter, Global Brands Group
Shelby Williams, brand planner, Twitter
Jessica McGlory, director of paid social media marketing, Bombas
Courtney Jones, business development manager, 22squared