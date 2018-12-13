Campaign US reveals inaugural Female Frontier honorees

After going through hundreds of impressive entries, Campaign US and its panel of 10 judges have made their selections for the inaugural Female Frontier Awards.

In addition to naming five honorees in each of its original categories, Campaign US has decided to launch a special editorial choice award for a "fearless pioneer" in the industry.

Thank you to everyone who entered this year’s Female Frontier Awards. All of the nominees sparkled in their own way and we look forward to continue celebrating the achievements of incredible women in advertising, marketing and communications.

Full writeups of each honoree will follow our awards celebration at Twitter, in partnership with IPG, UM and Omnicom, on January 17th.

See the honorees below.

Campaign US Choice Award: Fearless Pioneer

This award will be given each year to a fierce woman who Campaign US believes should be lauded for her noteworthy, badass work across the industry.

Tiffany R. Warren, chief diversity officer, Omnicom, and founder, AdColor

Leading the Charge

Celebrating all the boss ladies dominating leadership or managerial roles.

Karina Wilsher, global CEO, Anomaly

Sarah Hofstetter, president, Comscore

Margaret Johnson, partner and chief creative officer, Goodby Silverstein & Partners,

Helen Lin, chief digital officer, Publicis Media

Nancy Reyes, president, TBWA New York

Conquering Creativity

Women who are slaying in creative excellence.

Jessica Shriftman, senior art director, Wieden & Kennedy New York

Stacy Minero, head of content creation, Twitter

Jenny Nicholson, group creative director, McKinney

Laura Petruccelli, associate creative director, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Lauren Nagel, executive creative director, Pandora

Transforming Technology

Dedicated to those using technology and data in new and innovative ways.

Tricia Clarke-Stone, CEO, WP Narrative

Juliana Roding, VP of analytics at Horizon Media’s Horizon Next division

Katrina Bekessy, executive technology director, R/GA

Mae Karwowski, CEO and founder of Obviously

Sarah Ohle, VP of marketing insights at GroundTruth

Making Moves in Media

A celebration of women making meaningful decisions in media planning and buying.

Catherine Sullivan, president of U.S. investment, Omnicom Media Group

Christine Pineiro, SVP, managing director, Carat

Grace Teng, executive director of media and analytics, Zambezi

Katie Ford, chief client officer, Amobee

Mary Perhach, president, SwellShark

Championing Change

Honoring those who are constantly pushing the boundaries of culture and making dynamic and brave changes within their workplace or industry.

Carrie Kerpen, CEO and founder, Likeable Media

Lisa Clunie, CEO and co-founder, Joan

Caroline Dettman, chief creative and community officer, Golin

Nance Santia, media planning supervisor, The Martin Agency

Tiffany Edwards, engagement and inclusion officer, Droga5

Rising to the Top

Not all heroes need a legacy -- we want to shine a spotlight on the industry's rising stars by honoring those showing great promise in their first five years in advertising, marketing, media or tech.