Campaign US reveals Female Frontier honorees

Campaign US revealed the honorees for its third annual Female Frontier awards on Tuesday, celebrating female leaders and rising stars breaking boundaries in a historically male-dominated industry.

The executives on this list have been selected by a panel of industry leaders from top agencies and brands. Each honoree has been chosen for their hard work and leadership across creativity, media and technology, and their ability to make positive change.

“Given that women make the majority of purchasing decisions in U.S. households, balanced female leadership in the advertising and marketing industry is simply good business,” said Campaign US editor Alison Weissbrot.

“We’re proud to honor these amazing women who have pushed through the proverbial ‘glass ceiling’ to make breakthrough work and shape organizations that make the industry what it is today. Women’s contributions to advertising and marketing should not and cannot go unnoticed.”

The full shortlist is below.

Breaking brand barriers

Madonna Badger, founder and chief creative officer, Badger & Winters

Kimberly Baumgarten, head of marketing and user experience, Houseparty

Sofia Colucci, global VP, Miller family of brands, Molson Coors

Nina Diaz, president of content and chief creative officer, ViacomCBS MTV Entertainment Group

Kerry Tucker, chief marketing officer, Pocket.watch

Championing Change

Julianna Akuamoah, chief talent officer, Arnold + Havas Media Boston

Tahirah Edwards Byfield, creative director, 72andSunny

Tahirah Edwards Byfield, creative director, 72andSunny

Rona Mercado, SVP, accounts, Cashmere Agency

Zeny Shifferaw, VP of culture, community and casting, Day One Agency

Conquering Creativity

Madonna Badger, founder and chief creative officer, Badger & Winters

Bianca Guimaraes, executive creative director, Mischief @ No Fixed Address

Shayne Millington, EVP, global executive creative director, McCann Worldgroup

Laura Petruccelli, creative director, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Debby Reiner, president/global clients, Grey; global client leader for P&G, WPP Grey Group

Leading the Charge: Creative

Madonna Badger, founder and chief creative officer, Badger & Winters

Cathy Butler, CEO, Organic

Cathy Butler, CEO, Organic

Debbi Vandeven, global chief creative officer, VMLY&R

Danni Venne, EVP, executive music producer and director of innovation, Man Made Music

Leading the Charge: Media

Jessica Hogue, GM of measurement and analytics, Innovid

Lynn Lewis, U.S. CEO, UM Worldwide

Lynn Lewis, U.S. CEO, UM Worldwide

Ali Plonchak, managing partner, Crossmedia

Amanda Richman, CEO, Wavemaker U.S., Wavemaker Global

Leading the Charge: PR

Erin Banting, director, PR, No Fixed Address

Liza Burnett Fefferman, EVP, communications, ViacomCBS MTV Entertainment Group

Liza Burnett Fefferman, EVP, communications, ViacomCBS MTV Entertainment Group

Sarah Hamilton, managing director, Kivvit

Ellen Ryan Mardiks, global chairman, Golin

Leading the Charge: Tech

Megan Clarken, CEO, Criteo

Alexandra Corrado, lead product specialist, Twitter

Alexandra Corrado, lead product specialist, Twitter

Daisy Holloway, head of digital marketing, Just Global

Ivy Sheibar, chief business officer, eko

Stephanie Wiseman, VP of business development, Y Media Labs, YML

Making Media Matter

Samantha Deevy, executive director, comms strategy, FIG

Kate Keough, SVP brand marketing and promo scheduling, ViacomCBS MTV Entertainment Group

Kate Keough, SVP brand marketing and promo scheduling, ViacomCBS MTV Entertainment Group

Kieley Taylor, global head of partnerships, GroupM

Stephanie Werner, VP, global marketing, Global Citizen

Rising to the Top

Lauryn Alvarez, art director, RPA

Cynthia De La Torre Castro, senior designer, PMG Digital Agency

Cynthia De La Torre Castro, senior designer, PMG Digital Agency

Simran Kaur, strategist, FCB/SIX

Eleanor Rask, art director, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Transforming Technology