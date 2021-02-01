Campaign US reveals Female Frontier honorees

Campaign US revealed the honorees for its third annual Female Frontier awards on Tuesday, celebrating female leaders and rising stars breaking boundaries in a historically male-dominated industry.
The executives on this list have been selected by a panel of industry leaders from top agencies and brands. Each honoree has been chosen for their hard work and leadership across creativity, media and technology, and their ability to make positive change.
“Given that women make the majority of purchasing decisions in U.S. households, balanced female leadership in the advertising and marketing industry is simply good business,” said Campaign US editor Alison Weissbrot.
“We’re proud to honor these amazing women who have pushed through the proverbial ‘glass ceiling’ to make breakthrough work and shape organizations that make the industry what it is today. Women’s contributions to advertising and marketing should not and cannot go unnoticed.”
The full shortlist is below.
Breaking brand barriers
- Madonna Badger, founder and chief creative officer, Badger & Winters
- Kimberly Baumgarten, head of marketing and user experience, Houseparty
- Sofia Colucci, global VP, Miller family of brands, Molson Coors
- Nina Diaz, president of content and chief creative officer, ViacomCBS MTV Entertainment Group
- Kerry Tucker, chief marketing officer, Pocket.watch
Championing Change
- Julianna Akuamoah, chief talent officer, Arnold + Havas Media Boston
- Tahirah Edwards Byfield, creative director, 72andSunny
- Maria Lee, associate creative director, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
- Rona Mercado, SVP, accounts, Cashmere Agency
- Zeny Shifferaw, VP of culture, community and casting, Day One Agency
Conquering Creativity
- Madonna Badger, founder and chief creative officer, Badger & Winters
- Bianca Guimaraes, executive creative director, Mischief @ No Fixed Address
- Shayne Millington, EVP, global executive creative director, McCann Worldgroup
- Laura Petruccelli, creative director, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
- Debby Reiner, president/global clients, Grey; global client leader for P&G, WPP Grey Group
Leading the Charge: Creative
- Madonna Badger, founder and chief creative officer, Badger & Winters
- Cathy Butler, CEO, Organic
- Amani Duncan, president, BBH NY
- Debbi Vandeven, global chief creative officer, VMLY&R
- Danni Venne, EVP, executive music producer and director of innovation, Man Made Music
Leading the Charge: Media
- Jessica Hogue, GM of measurement and analytics, Innovid
- Lynn Lewis, U.S. CEO, UM Worldwide
- Andrea Palmer, president, Publicis Health Media
- Ali Plonchak, managing partner, Crossmedia
- Amanda Richman, CEO, Wavemaker U.S., Wavemaker Global
Leading the Charge: PR
- Erin Banting, director, PR, No Fixed Address
- Liza Burnett Fefferman, EVP, communications, ViacomCBS MTV Entertainment Group
- Joy Farber Kolo, president, North America, Weber Shandwick
- Sarah Hamilton, managing director, Kivvit
- Ellen Ryan Mardiks, global chairman, Golin
Leading the Charge: Tech
- Megan Clarken, CEO, Criteo
- Alexandra Corrado, lead product specialist, Twitter
- Stephanie Geno, SVP of marketing, Innovid
- Daisy Holloway, head of digital marketing, Just Global
- Ivy Sheibar, chief business officer, eko
- Stephanie Wiseman, VP of business development, Y Media Labs, YML
Making Media Matter
- Samantha Deevy, executive director, comms strategy, FIG
- Kate Keough, SVP brand marketing and promo scheduling, ViacomCBS MTV Entertainment Group
- Shea Savaria, principal, Kivvit
- Kieley Taylor, global head of partnerships, GroupM
- Stephanie Werner, VP, global marketing, Global Citizen
Rising to the Top
- Lauryn Alvarez, art director, RPA
- Cynthia De La Torre Castro, senior designer, PMG Digital Agency
- Ro Kalonaros, global content and culture, Omnicom Group
- Simran Kaur, strategist, FCB/SIX
- Eleanor Rask, art director, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Transforming Technology
- Shivana Harriram, senior manager, Platform Strategy, Complex Networks
- Shan Jin, creative technologist, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
- JinJa Birkenbeuel, CEO, Birk Creative
- Rathi Murthy, chief technology officer, Verizon Media
- Katie Puris, managing director, global head of business marketing, TikTok