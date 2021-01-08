Campaign US reveals Agency of the Year shortlist

The contenders demonstrate creative and strategic excellence in the agency sector.

It’s the moment you’ve all been waiting for. 

Campaign US on Monday revealed the shortlist for its second annual Agency of the Year Awards. 

These agencies and individuals have been selected by an esteemed panel of brand marketer judges for their bold creativity, strategic excellence and ability to build brands and create work that moves the needle.  

The awards, which will be celebrated at a virtual event on Feb. 18, celebrate independent and network agencies across creative, digital, media and PR doing relevant and meaningful work for clients. 

“We are proud to announce our shortlist for Campaign US’ Agency of the Year Awards,” said Campaign US EditorAlison Weissbrot. “Each of these agencies demonstrates a commitment to their clients and their craft that sets the bar for the industry. Congratulations to all of our winners, who deserve to be celebrated for their hard work in a very difficult year.”

Campaign US would like to thank our panel of brand marketer judges for evaluating these submissions, including our chair of jury Minjae Ormes, CMO of Visible, who was integral to the success of this year’s program. 

See the full shortlist below. 

AGENCIES

Advertising Agency

  • 360i
  • 72andSunny
  • Goodby Silverstein & Partners
  • Mischief @ No Fixed Address
  • Ogilvy
  • Innocean USA
  • The Martin Agency
  • Wieden+Kennedy

Advertising Network

  • Dentsu Aegis Network
  • Digitas
  • McCann Worldgroup
  • TBWA\Chiat\Day NY
  • VMLY&R

Digital Innovation Agency

  • Code and Theory
  • Digitas
  • Essence
  • FCB/SIX
  • Jam3
  • R/GA
  • Razorfish
  • YML 

Independent Agency

  • Barkley
  • Day One Agency
  • Empower
  • Fig
  • Fred & Farid
  • Joan
  • Lightning Orchard
  • Tinuiti

Media Agency

  • Digitas
  • Essence
  • Horizon Media
  • Mediahub
  • Mindshare
  • PMG
  • UM
  • Zenith

PR Agency

  • Day One Agency
  • FleishmanHillard
  • Golin
  • Ketchum
  • Kite Hill PR
  • ICF Next
  • Weber Shandwick
  • Zeno Group

Media Network

To be announced on February 18

Digital Network

To be announced on February 18

PEOPLE

Agency Head

  • Andrea Cook, FCB/SIX
  • Will Campbell, Cofounder and CEO, Quantasy + Associates
  • Lynn Lewis, UM
  • Stephanie Nadi Olson, We Are Rosie
  • Amanda Richman, Wavemaker 

Account Person

  • Vallerie Bettini, Arnold
  • Joy Farber Kolo, Weber Shandwick
  • Javier Passerieu, MullenLowe
  • Chris Quesada, Quirk Creative
  • Nancy Ryan, GSD&M

Creative Person

  • Chris Beresford-Hill, TBWA\Chiat\Day NY
  • Bianca Guimaraes, Mischief @ No Fixed Address
  • Margaret Johnson, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
  • Kevin Mulroy, Mischief @ No Fixed Address
  • Allison Pierce, VMLY&R

Media Planner

  • Jason Pope, Havas Media
  • Lori Cassorla, Mediahub
  • Yvonne Cain, Mediahub
  • Ben Abt, Mediahub
  • Julie Lee, Wavemaker US

Strategic Planner

  • Ashley Richardson-George, Circus Maximus
  • Graham North, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
  • Liz Fermon, Mediahub
  • Bre Rossetti, Arnold + Havas Media Boston
  • Ben Geheb, VMLY&R

Corporate Communications/Marketing Team

  • Tinuiti
  • Critical Mass
  • McCann Worldgroup
  • The Martin Agency
  • We Are Rosie

New Business Development Team

  • Canvas Worldwide
  • Curiosity
  • Digitas
  • FleishmanHillard
  • Wavemaker

Talent Management Team

  • Critical Mass
  • Goodby Silverstein & Partners
  • Havas Formula
  • The Martin Agency
  • Wavemaker
