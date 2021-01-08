Campaign US reveals Agency of the Year shortlist

It’s the moment you’ve all been waiting for.

Campaign US on Monday revealed the shortlist for its second annual Agency of the Year Awards.

These agencies and individuals have been selected by an esteemed panel of brand marketer judges for their bold creativity, strategic excellence and ability to build brands and create work that moves the needle.

The awards, which will be celebrated at a virtual event on Feb. 18, celebrate independent and network agencies across creative, digital, media and PR doing relevant and meaningful work for clients.

“We are proud to announce our shortlist for Campaign US’ Agency of the Year Awards,” said Campaign US EditorAlison Weissbrot. “Each of these agencies demonstrates a commitment to their clients and their craft that sets the bar for the industry. Congratulations to all of our winners, who deserve to be celebrated for their hard work in a very difficult year.”

Campaign US would like to thank our panel of brand marketer judges for evaluating these submissions, including our chair of jury Minjae Ormes, CMO of Visible, who was integral to the success of this year’s program.

See the full shortlist below.

AGENCIES

Advertising Agency

360i

72andSunny

Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Mischief @ No Fixed Address

Ogilvy

Innocean USA

The Martin Agency

Wieden+Kennedy

Advertising Network

Dentsu Aegis Network

Digitas

McCann Worldgroup

TBWA\Chiat\Day NY

VMLY&R

Digital Innovation Agency

Code and Theory

Digitas

Essence

FCB/SIX

Jam3

R/GA

Razorfish

YML

Independent Agency

Barkley

Day One Agency

Empower

Fig

Fred & Farid

Joan

Lightning Orchard

Tinuiti

Media Agency

Digitas

Essence

Horizon Media

Mediahub

Mindshare

PMG

UM

Zenith

PR Agency

Day One Agency

FleishmanHillard

Golin

Ketchum

Kite Hill PR

ICF Next

Weber Shandwick

Zeno Group

Media Network

To be announced on February 18

Digital Network

To be announced on February 18

PEOPLE

Agency Head

Andrea Cook, FCB/SIX

Will Campbell, Cofounder and CEO, Quantasy + Associates

Lynn Lewis, UM

Stephanie Nadi Olson, We Are Rosie

Amanda Richman, Wavemaker

Account Person

Vallerie Bettini, Arnold

Joy Farber Kolo, Weber Shandwick

Javier Passerieu, MullenLowe

Chris Quesada, Quirk Creative

Nancy Ryan, GSD&M

Creative Person

Chris Beresford-Hill, TBWA\Chiat\Day NY

Bianca Guimaraes, Mischief @ No Fixed Address

Margaret Johnson, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Kevin Mulroy, Mischief @ No Fixed Address

Allison Pierce, VMLY&R

Media Planner

Jason Pope, Havas Media

Lori Cassorla, Mediahub

Yvonne Cain, Mediahub

Ben Abt, Mediahub

Julie Lee, Wavemaker US

Strategic Planner

Ashley Richardson-George, Circus Maximus

Graham North, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Liz Fermon, Mediahub

Bre Rossetti, Arnold + Havas Media Boston

Ben Geheb, VMLY&R

Corporate Communications/Marketing Team

Tinuiti

Critical Mass

McCann Worldgroup

The Martin Agency

We Are Rosie

New Business Development Team

Canvas Worldwide

Curiosity

Digitas

FleishmanHillard

Wavemaker

Talent Management Team