Campaign US reveals 2024 class of Inspiring Women

by Campaign US Staff
Added 19 hours ago The Information
These women are setting the bar for leadership, innovation, inclusion and more in advertising, communications and marketing.

Campaign US has announced its 2024 class of Inspiring Women.

The women recognized below are redefining leadership in advertising and marketing while blazing trails and pushing boundaries for others to succeed in their wake.  

This program recognizes them for their hard work and dedication to their craft across various facets of the industry, including creative, media, technology and PR. 

It also acknowledges those pushing for change across their organizations as well as setting new bars for innovation, creativity and strategic excellence.

“It’s no secret that even in 2024, women still face unique barriers to success in the workplace. The women on this list have succeeded regardless — not just in being innovative, creative and inclusive leaders, but also in creating space to bring the next generation up behind them. We’re honored to celebrate this diverse group of Inspiring Women,” said Alison Weissbrot, editor-in-chief, Campaign US.

In the list below, five winners each have been awarded across 10 categories spanning marketing, creativity, media, technology, change management, leadership and rising stars. 

We will celebrate the winners at an in-person luncheon in New York City on April 25, 2024 — Take Your Child to Work Day. Honorees are invited to bring their families and children to join the celebration. Get your tickets here.

Congratulations to the 2024 class of Inspiring Women.

Breaking Brand Barriers

Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and PR officer, Ally Financial
Mónica Gil, EVP, chief administrative and marketing officer, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises
Beverly Jackson, VP of brand and product marketing, Zillow
Jill Jaroch, senior director, women’s health and urology marketing, Astellas Pharma US 
Jessica Ling, SVP of global brand advertising, American Express

Championing Change

Kumi Croom, managing director, Duncan Channon
Carol Frazer-Haynesworth, senior partner multicultural strategy, Carmichael Lynch
Channing Martin, global chief diversity and social impact officer, IPG
Codie Elaine Oliver, founder and chief creative officer, Black Love
Arnetta Whiteside, SVP, multicultural consulting, agency and brand readiness, Publicis Media

Conquering Creativity

Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, chief creative officer, FCB Canada
Samantha Dolin, executive creative director, Klick Health
Bianca Guimaraes, executive creative director and partner, Mischief @ No Fixed Address
Julie Scelzo, global chief creative officer, Amex; chief creative officer, Dentsu Creative
Inessah Selditz, executive creative director, Superfly

Leading the Charge: Creative

Amy Carvajal, chief creative officer, Code and Theory
Agnes Fischer, president, BBH USA
Amber Guild, CEO, McCann New York
Laura Maness, global CEO, Grey Group
Kerry McKibbin, president and partner, Mischief @ No Fixed Address

Leading the Charge: Media

Anna Bager, president and CEO, Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA)
Lisa Buckley, managing director, VaynerMedia LA
Eileen Kiernan, global CEO, IPG Mediabrands
Angela Mayfield, head of growth, U.S., Initiative
Andrea Suarez, global CEO, UM

Leading the Charge: PR

Shari Ajayi, director of public relations, Saatva
Chelsea Bodow Bova, SVP, head of growth, Porter Novelli
Julie Safer, SVP, group head PR, Civic
Barby Siegel, global CEO, Zeno Group
Careen Winters, chief strategy officer, MikeWorldWide

Leading the Charge: Tech

Emily Cash, global director, product marketing, Adjust
Jenn Creegan, VP, global marketing and operations, Microsoft Advertising
Obele Brown-West, president, Tracer
Molly Passanisi, VP, Americas sales, Moloco
Lauren Wetzel, COO, InfoSum

Making Media Matter

Alison Mayes, managing director, Apollo Partners
Nicole Meyers, senior group director, partnerships, Rufus  
Shelby Saville, chief investment officer, Publicis Media US
Julie Spear, partner, head of retail marketplace services, Acadia
Caitlin Winsor, brand director, PepsiCo Beverages North America

Rising to the Top

Kylee McKinney, media supervisor, Mediahub
Maria Ragusa, director of Frankshop, Nice&Frank
Tierney Riccitelli, strategist, GUT Los Angeles
Sara Soskolne , creative type director, Monotype
Dejnag Dana Vang, senior analyst measurement and analytics II, Albertsons Media Collective

Transforming Technology

Melissa Burdick, cofounder and president, Pacvue
Brooke Grammier, principal, chief information officer, CannonDesign
Morgan Gregory, CEO and cofounder, Alltold
Kathrin Hoffmann, head of experience and systems design, Havas CX
Ali Miller, VP of product management, ads, Instacart

