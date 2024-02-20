Campaign US reveals 2024 class of Inspiring Women

Campaign US has announced its 2024 class of Inspiring Women.

The women recognized below are redefining leadership in advertising and marketing while blazing trails and pushing boundaries for others to succeed in their wake.

This program recognizes them for their hard work and dedication to their craft across various facets of the industry, including creative, media, technology and PR.

It also acknowledges those pushing for change across their organizations as well as setting new bars for innovation, creativity and strategic excellence.

“It’s no secret that even in 2024, women still face unique barriers to success in the workplace. The women on this list have succeeded regardless — not just in being innovative, creative and inclusive leaders, but also in creating space to bring the next generation up behind them. We’re honored to celebrate this diverse group of Inspiring Women,” said Alison Weissbrot, editor-in-chief, Campaign US.

In the list below, five winners each have been awarded across 10 categories spanning marketing, creativity, media, technology, change management, leadership and rising stars.

We will celebrate the winners at an in-person luncheon in New York City on April 25, 2024 — Take Your Child to Work Day. Honorees are invited to bring their families and children to join the celebration. Get your tickets here.

Congratulations to the 2024 class of Inspiring Women.

Breaking Brand Barriers

Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and PR officer, Ally Financial

Mónica Gil, EVP, chief administrative and marketing officer, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises

Beverly Jackson, VP of brand and product marketing, Zillow

Jill Jaroch, senior director, women’s health and urology marketing, Astellas Pharma US

Jessica Ling, SVP of global brand advertising, American Express

Championing Change

Kumi Croom, managing director, Duncan Channon

Carol Frazer-Haynesworth, senior partner multicultural strategy, Carmichael Lynch

Channing Martin, global chief diversity and social impact officer, IPG

Codie Elaine Oliver, founder and chief creative officer, Black Love

Arnetta Whiteside, SVP, multicultural consulting, agency and brand readiness, Publicis Media

Conquering Creativity

Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, chief creative officer, FCB Canada

Samantha Dolin, executive creative director, Klick Health

Bianca Guimaraes, executive creative director and partner, Mischief @ No Fixed Address

Julie Scelzo, global chief creative officer, Amex; chief creative officer, Dentsu Creative

Inessah Selditz, executive creative director, Superfly

Leading the Charge: Creative

Amy Carvajal, chief creative officer, Code and Theory

Agnes Fischer, president, BBH USA

Amber Guild, CEO, McCann New York

Laura Maness, global CEO, Grey Group

Kerry McKibbin, president and partner, Mischief @ No Fixed Address

Leading the Charge: Media

Anna Bager, president and CEO, Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA)

Lisa Buckley, managing director, VaynerMedia LA

Eileen Kiernan, global CEO, IPG Mediabrands

Angela Mayfield, head of growth, U.S., Initiative

Andrea Suarez, global CEO, UM

Leading the Charge: PR

Shari Ajayi, director of public relations, Saatva

Chelsea Bodow Bova, SVP, head of growth, Porter Novelli

Julie Safer, SVP, group head PR, Civic

Barby Siegel, global CEO, Zeno Group

Careen Winters, chief strategy officer, MikeWorldWide

Leading the Charge: Tech

Emily Cash, global director, product marketing, Adjust

Jenn Creegan, VP, global marketing and operations, Microsoft Advertising

Obele Brown-West, president, Tracer

Molly Passanisi, VP, Americas sales, Moloco

Lauren Wetzel, COO, InfoSum

Making Media Matter

Alison Mayes, managing director, Apollo Partners

Nicole Meyers, senior group director, partnerships, Rufus

Shelby Saville, chief investment officer, Publicis Media US

Julie Spear, partner, head of retail marketplace services, Acadia

Caitlin Winsor, brand director, PepsiCo Beverages North America

Rising to the Top

Kylee McKinney, media supervisor, Mediahub

Maria Ragusa, director of Frankshop, Nice&Frank

Tierney Riccitelli, strategist, GUT Los Angeles

Sara Soskolne , creative type director, Monotype

Dejnag Dana Vang, senior analyst measurement and analytics II, Albertsons Media Collective

Transforming Technology

Melissa Burdick, cofounder and president, Pacvue

Brooke Grammier, principal, chief information officer, CannonDesign

Morgan Gregory, CEO and cofounder, Alltold

Kathrin Hoffmann, head of experience and systems design, Havas CX

Ali Miller, VP of product management, ads, Instacart

See last year's Campaign US Inspiring Women

