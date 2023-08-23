Campaign US’ return to office survey is now open

As companies from Amazon to Publicis draw lines in the sand about returning to in-person work after Labor Day, employees are gearing up for a return to commuting and long days at the office after three years of remote and hybrid work.

To learn more about how company return-to–office policies lineup with what employees want, Campaign US has launched a return to office (RTO) survey open to all professionals in the marketing and advertising industries.

To create the most accurate and widest-ranging assessment possible, the survey is open to everyone in the industry, regardless of title, sector or location. All responses will remain completely anonymous.

Campaign’s 2023 return to office survey will be open until September 1, 2023 and the results will be published under Campaign US’ Insights tier later that month.

Click here to take the survey.