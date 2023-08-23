Campaign US’ return to office survey is now open

by Campaign US Staff
Added 2 hours ago
Campaign US’ return to office survey is now open

The survey aims to paint a picture of how company return-to-office policies line up with employee sentiments about returning across the advertising, marketing and media sectors.

As companies from Amazon to Publicis draw lines in the sand about returning to in-person work after Labor Day, employees are gearing up for a return to commuting and long days at the office after three years of remote and hybrid work. 

To learn more about how company return-to–office policies lineup with what employees want, Campaign US has launched a return to office (RTO) survey open to all professionals in the marketing and advertising industries.

To create the most accurate and widest-ranging assessment possible, the survey is open to everyone in the industry, regardless of title, sector or location. All responses will remain completely anonymous.

Campaign’s 2023 return to office survey will be open until September 1, 2023 and the results will be published under Campaign US’ Insights tier later that month.

Click here to take the survey.

Tags

Start Your Free 30-Day Free Trial

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

Don’t miss your daily fix of breaking news, latest work, advice and commentary.

register free

Follow us

Campaignliveus CampaignUS CampaignLiveUS Campaign_US CampaignLiveUS

Up next:

Campaign US’ return to office survey is now open

These fire hydrant caps conserve water as New Yorkers cool off

ESG removal a big McStake for McDonald’s sustainability credibility

YouTube unveils strategy to compensate artists for AI-generated music

Northwell Health is Raising Health in New York

‘It’s moving from storytelling to story-showing’ – IBM comms chief on AI

McCann poaches Havas North America CEO Stephanie Nerlich as global president