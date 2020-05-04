Campaign US presents Pillow Talk: Adland's new intimate virtual video series

You’ll laugh, you’ll cry -- you may even fall in love. This is Campaign US’ virtual video series, Pillow Talk.

Welcome. How are you feeling today? We’re good, all things considered, thanks for asking. We hope your quarantine quadrants are manageable/as ideal as they can be.

So here’s the deal: We’re documenting the roller coaster of emotion and economic impact this unprecedented time is dictating as our industry operates from isolation.

The series, named for the intimate, raw and brutally-honest conversations we’re having with adland’s finest, already includes chats about how CMOs are navigating this uncharted waters, diversity’s biggest challenges right now, the forever-changed creative and production landscape, (sometimes hilarious) lengths directors have gone to make highly-inventive ads, what this pandemic means for your job, and more.

Lindsay Stein, Campaign US Editor, said: "As you all know, we’re here to champion and support the industry, and right now, that means getting up close and personal (virtually, of course) with the execs helping to keep it afloat during these tough times. Do we have a big budget for amazing production value? Nope. But we do have passion and authenticity – and that’s what Pillow Talk - and Campaign US - is all about."

Pull up a pillow and get cozy -- who wants to talk?

